€1.6 Million Frankel Colt Tops Strong Goffs Orby Sale

Following the €1.2 million (US$1.422 million) Galileo (IRE) filly that led trade Sept. 26, a son of Frankel took top billing on the Sept. 27 final day of the Goffs Orby yearling sale, when the brother to two group winners from Eddie Irwin's Marlhill House Stud was purchased by agent Justin Casse on behalf of Zayat Stables for €1.6 million ($1,887,200).

Consigned as Lot 330, the colt is out of the winning Xaar mare Belesta.

International competition was fierce throughout an action-packed day in the sales ring, with other stand out lots including Lot 444, a Kingman colt out of a full sister to champion filly Immortal Verse. Consigned by Baroda & Colbinstown Studs, he sold to Roger Varian for €650,000 ($766, 675). Another highlight followed shortly after when Lot 455, a Galileo filly from Barronstown Stud, was sold to Magnier, Mayfair, Doyle for €625,000 ($737,188).

Edie Murray-Hayden of Gormanstown Stud provided one of the great success stories of the sale with Lot 364, a colt by Dabirsim, a €56,000 ($59,870) purchase as a foal last November at Goffs, selling for €500,000 ($589,750) to SackvilleDonald.

"Two millionaires by Galileo and Frankel were the clear highlights of another strong renewal of our flagship Orby sale, which has been well supported by a huge international cast of buyers who flocked to Co. Kildare to buy some beautifully bred, world-class yearlings that had been sent to us by leading breeders," Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby said.

BBA Ireland was the leading buyer across the two days with 41 yearlings purchased for €4,373,000 ($5,171,011). The Castlebridge Consignment was the leading consignor with 24 yearlings selling for a total of €2,759,000 ($3,261,418) and an average of €114,958 ($135,892).

A total of 373 yearlings were sold for a total of €40,702,500 ($48,124,865) out of 433 offered, resulting in a 86% clearance rate. The 2017 gross was up 1% from last year's total of €39,925,000 ($47,162,500) for 363 head sold. This year's average of €109,122 ($129,021) was down 0.8% from last year and the median €65,000 ($77,025) was down 2% from last year.