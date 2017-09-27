She Will Reign Aims to Prep for Everest in Moir Stakes

It is the racing dream Scott Darby and his owners just can't seem to wake up from.

She Will Reign (AUS), winner of the Longines Golden Slipper Stakes (G1) at 2, will make her seasonal return in the Charter Keck Cramer A.J. Moir Stakes (G1) at Moonee Valley on the night of Sept. 29. It is a stop on the way to a possible $6 million payday in the world's richest turf race, the Everest, next month.

At auction the Manhattan Rain filly cost AU$20,000 ($14,138) and in a little less than 12 months she has banked more than AU$2.55 million ($1.97 million) from four wins and a second in five starts for those who took a share in the Darby syndicate.

"I guess it is the dream we all have when you buy a share in a horse. To get a champion," Darby said. "To win a Golden Slipper would be the peak of any career, but now we have the Everest. "We thought we were doing pretty well when she won the Inglis Nursery worth AU$500,000 at her second start.

"I think from a AU$5000 investment for 10% to start with, they would have about $200,000-plus what they have won on the punt because they have supported her all the way through."

The syndication industry in Australian racing is strong and Darby has been at it for 10 years but has never had a horse like She Will Reign. Her owners chanted her name during the Golden Slipper presentation.

"We went close to winning the Slipper with Yankee Rose the year before (she ran second to Capitalist). But you can't match winning, and that day will stay with me for the rest of my life," Darby said. "This last couple of years have been amazing with the horses we have had and we are hoping She Will Reign can do what Yankee did and match it with the older horses at 3.

"You could not have dreamed of a $10 million race when we bought her, but it is just the part of the luck of this story—the right place at the right time."

She Will Reign's trainer Gary Portelli has planned his preparation for the Everest, since the filly secured a slot in the race shortly after her Golden Slipper win. He wanted a run at 1,000m to prime her for Oct. 14 and is not concerned about going the Melbourne direction for the first time at the tight Moonee Valley track.

"You win a Golden Slipper, for me that was a career goal, and then you think what's next for her and the Everest popped up," Portelli said. "You could not write this script. She has had a spell and come back a bigger, stronger filly. She's about 40 kilos heavier, but she will have to be to take on these top sprinters.

"Her barrier trials and work have been exactly what I wanted. We are going into the unknown a bit in this preparation but she gives every indication that she is ready to step up. She has just switched on in the last week and is ready to go to the races."