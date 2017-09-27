AmWager Set for New Tax Reporting/Withholding Rules

An AmWager release to its customers:

On Thursday, September 28th, AmWager will implement the updated IRS tax rules concerning the withholding and reporting of pari-mutuel winnings. The new rules will have a positive impact on our AmWager players by taking into consideration the entire amount wagered on a single pool versus only the amount wagered on the winning result. The current regulation requiring winnings to be 300 times wager before they are reported or taxes are withheld, will remain the same, effectively allowing players to keep more of their winnings.

For example, under the new rules a player wagering $50 into a single pool would need to win $15,000 from that pool, before taxes were withheld from their winnings. Under the previous requirements, the player may have had taxes withheld on as little as $5,000 in winnings, depending on the amount they wagered on the winning combination.

This potentially lucrative news is very exciting for all of us! To ensure you reap the maximum benefit from this change AmWager will deploy the necessary updates tomorrow, on the first day of the 45-day grace period. As always, the AmWager platform will track your taxable tickets, aggregating any separate wagers made into a single pool to ensure your withholding's are at the lowest possible amount.

Offering our players the ability to start wagering under this new regulation on the very first day possible is another clear example of the AmWager commitment to provide our players with every advantage that we can to enhance player performance, experience, and return on investment.

