United Tote Ready With New Standards for Its Customers

United Tote Company, a leading supplier of pari-mutuel accounting services, totalisator systems, equipment and technology worldwide, announced that beginning Thursday, September 28, 2017, all United Tote customers will be able to offer their bettors the benefits of bet-aggregation based on new Internal Revenue Service standards published today in the Federal Register.

Nate Simon, President of United Tote, said, "We know how beneficial the new withholding rules are for racing fans and we worked hard to ensure we were ready when the IRS standards were made official."

"From the fan's perspective, we believe the new IRS standard strengthens the horse racing industry as a whole and we are pleased to quickly implement the necessary changes to our standard operating procedures" said Vic Harrison, United Tote's Senior Sales Director.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.