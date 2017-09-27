Catalog for Fasig-Tipton's October Sale now online

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 1,459 yearlings for The October Sale, to be held Oct. 23-26 in Lexington, Ky. The four continuous sessions, conducted on Monday through Thursday, will begin each day at 10 am ET.

"Both buyers and sellers have had tremendous success at October in recent years, generating a catalog that is 16% larger in 2017," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "We have good quality across the board, and the sire power has ticked upwards once again as well. Every active sire currently ranked in the Top 20 on the general sire list is represented in this catalogue.

"Our sales graduates are flying," continued Browning. "Led by recent grade 1 winners Girvin, Mor Spirit, and Annals of Time, October grads have notched more than 90 stakes wins in the last 12 months."

The catalog may now be viewed online at fasig-tipton.com. Print catalogues will be available beginning Oct. 6.