Tours Celebrating Man o’ War Announced

Special tours have been announced as a part of the Man o' War Celebration, presented by Windstream. Horse Country, in conjunction with Mt. Brilliant Farm and the Kentucky Horse Park, will offer an exclusive experience celebrating the great racehorse Man o' War. These special tours include all transportation and admissions, beginning and ending at the Kentucky Horse Park.

"We're pleased to be able to open our gates as a part of this special celebration year," said Greg Goodman of Mt. Brilliant Farm. "It's a privilege to be stewards of this land and history, and it's wonderful that so many of Man O' War's fans are still so enthusiastic for his story."

The experience features a visit to Faraway Farm where Man o' War stood at stud. The Goodman family has restored the legend's barn and stall to the condition of its heyday. The second stop on the tour is a visit to the Kentucky Horse Park, where guests can visit Man o' War's final resting place and award-winning museum exhibit, "The Mostest Horse that Ever Was," as well as other offerings including the Hall of Champions and Parade of Breeds shows.

"We are excited about partnering with Horse Country to offer these special tours. It gives the local community a chance to take part in the celebration of Man o' War's 100th anniversary," said Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt. "Man o' War was truly a remarkable horse, and many people don't realize that he's actually buried here at the Kentucky Horse Park. We hope these tours will raise awareness of his life and legacy."

The first tour will be offered on Oct. 20. The second date is scheduled for Nov. 1. Transportation from the Kentucky Horse Park to Faraway Farms is provided by Horse Country.

"Horse Country's hope is to continue opening the gates of our member locations to more and more guests and, in doing so, share the story of the Thoroughbred," said Anne Sabatino Hardy, executive director of Horse Country. "This is a really special story to tell and being able to do so in partnership with the Kentucky Horse Park and one of our members is a special opportunity."

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by visiting www.visithorsecountry.com. A portion of proceeds will support the Race for Education.



