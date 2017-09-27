Breeders’ Cup Announces Post Times

The Breeders' Cup announced today post times for the two-day Breeders' Cup World Championships, consisting of 13 Grade 1 races and purses and awards totaling more than $28 million, which will be held November 3-4, for the first time, at Del Mar.

The official race order and wagering menu for both days of the Championships will be announced on Wednesday, October 25.

The 34th Breeders' Cup begins on Friday, November 3 with a total of 10 races, four of them Breeders' Cup World Championships races. There will be five undercard races preceding the first Breeders' Cup race, with post time of the first race at 11:25 a.m. PT. The first Breeders' Cup race will be Race #6 and will have a post time of 2:25 p.m. PT. The $2 million Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff will be the ninth race on the program, with a post time of 4:35 p.m. PT. Post tme for the 10th race will be 5:17 p.m. PT.

All of Friday's Breeders' Cup races will be televised live on NBCSN.

There will be 12 races on the Saturday, November 4 program, featuring nine Breeders' Cup World Championships races. There will be three undercard races preceding the first Breeders' Cup race, with post time for the day's first race at 10:10 a.m. PT. The first Breeders' Cup race will be Race #4 and will have post time of 12:00 p.m. The first eight Breeders' Cup races will be televised live on NBCSN.

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, Race #12, will be 5:35 p.m. PT, and will be televised live on NBC.

2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships Post-Times All Times Pacific Friday, November 3 Race 1 11:25 AM Race 2 12:00 PM Race 3 12:35 PM Race 4 1:10 PM Race 5 1:45 PM Race 6 2:25 PM Race 7 3:05 PM Race 8 3:50 PM Race 9 4:35 PM Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff Race 10 5:17 PM Saturday, November 4 Race 1 10:10 AM Race 2 10:45 AM Race 3 11:20 AM Race 4 12:00 PM Race 5 12:37 PM Race 6 1:14 PM Race 7 2:00 PM Race 8 2:37 PM Race 9 3:19 PM Race 10 3:58 PM Race 11 4:37 PM Race 12 5:35 PM Breeders' Cup Classic

