Latigo Shore Gets First Winner at Zia Park

New Mexico freshman sire Latigo Shore got his first winner with his first starter Sept. 26 at Zia Park where his gelded 2-year-old son Latigo Sun won a five-furlong maiden special weight gate to wire.

Latigo Sun is a homebred for Gary Balzano's Tucumcari Thoroughbreds, where Latigo Shore stands. The gelding is the second foal and second winner out of Mrs Solis, a daughter of Comic Genius. Latigo Sun is trained by Greg Green.

Latigo Shore, a grade 1-placed son of Malibu Moon , has only two foals in his first crop. His other 2-year-old is a colt named Latigo Moon, also bred by Tucumcari and out of the Leo Castelli winner Suspicious Woman, who is the dam of Mrs Solis.

Bred in Kentucky by Caldara Farm, Latigo Shore was acquired as part of a racing partnership venture known as Legends Racing, which acquired 39 horses and divided them between Hall of Fame trainers Bob Baffert, D. Wayne Lukas, and Nick Zito. Latigo Shore sold for $335,000 at the 2008 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale. As part of Zito's stable, the colt placed in the King's Bishop Stakes (G1) and the Chick Lang Stakes Presented by Apple Ford (G3), in 2010. He won three of 19 starts and placed in three other races. Latigo Shore retired with $149,388 in earnings.

Latigo Shore is out of the winning Carson City mare Carson's Vanity. His second dam, Vanities, is the first black-type stakes winner produced by group 1 winner Play It Safe.

