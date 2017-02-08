Lucky to Be Me to be Offered at Keeneland November

Craig & Holly Bandoroff's Denali Stud announced it will offer Lucky to Be Me, dam of reigning Eclipse champion 2-year-old filly Champagne Room, for sale in foal to Uncle Mo , along with the mare's 2017 weanling filly by Strong Mandate at her side, at the Keeneland November sale on behalf of Mike Cavey's and Nancy Temple's Respite Farm.

"This is a special offering, particularly with Champagne Room reminding people how good she is this past weekend in her much-anticipated and impressive return win in the Remington (Park) Oaks," Craig Bandoroff said. "It's not every day the opportunity comes up to purchase a mare that's only 10 years old and has produced a 2-year-old champion. Lucky to Be Me is in foal to a great sire in Uncle Mo, and the weanling selling at her side, which is another filly, is an outstanding physical.

"Lucky to Be Me ticks all the proverbial boxes, and she is being offered for breeders Mike Cavey and Nancy Temple of Respite Farm who were also the breeders of Uncle Mo," Bandoroff added. "Mike and Nancy's prowess as breeders is remarkable. From a very small broodmare band, they have developed and raised two champions, and offered the dams of both at public auction. We are fortunate to be members of their team, and beneficiaries of their accomplishments."

Champagne Room returned Sunday to score a decisive victory in the $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, serving as a prep race for her next start in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Last year during Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park, Champagne Room captured the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) on her way to winning the 2016 Eclipse award.

Champagne Room, trained by Peter Eurton, broke her maiden in the $200,000 Sorrento Stakes (G2) at Del Mar in August of 2016, and also finished third in the Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1).

A $310,000 auction purchase, Champagne Room now has earnings of $1,430,600 for owners Alesia Christensen, Ciaglia Racing, Exline-Border Racing, and Gulliver Racing.

Champagne Room is the second 2-year-old champion bred by Respite Farm, which also bred 2010 champion 2-year-old male and current leading sire Uncle Mo.

