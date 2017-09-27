Peace and Justice Moved to Northview PA

Peace and Justice , a three-time winning miler and the only son of War Front standing in Pennsylvania, has been moved to Northview PA for the 2018 breeding season, owner Steven W. Young of A1A Racing announced Sept. 27.

"We're excited to team up with Northview PA," said Young. "We believe their team will help give Peace and Justice every chance at becoming the next great Pennsylvania stallion. We've supported him with a strong group of mares and will continue to do so."

Peace and Justice entered stud this year at Diamond B Farm and bred 40 mares, according to Young. In 2017 the stallion had been bred to mares by Arch, Blame , Congrats , Flatter , Medaglia d'Oro , and Mineshaft . He will stand for $3,500 with a live foal, stands and nurses guarantee.

Along with the stallion's relocation, Young is extending to the foals of 2019 a $250,000 bonus for the breeder of the crop's first black-type stakes winner. Young has already offered this bonus to the breeder of record of Peace and Justice's first non-restricted, black-type stakes winner from his first crop. The first-crop bonus is available from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. For the second crop, a foal will be eligible if it is produced by one of first 80 mares bred to the stallion in 2018 and goes on to win a non-restricted stakes.

On the racetrack, Peace and Justice ran three 95+ Beyer Speed Figures. He captured a Santa Anita Park allowance race by 5 1/4 lengths, and another one-mile contest going wire-to-wire in 1:32.36. Throughout his career, Peace and Justice defeated multiple graded stakes winners, including grade 1 winner Drill .

Peace and Justice is out of the winning Smart Strike daughter Strike the Sky. He is a half brother to multiple graded-placed Hudson Steele, as well as to Lauren Byrd, dam of grade I performer My Man Sam.

