Grade 1 Winner Street Fancy to be Offered at Keeneland

Starlet (G1) winner Street Fancy, carrying her first foal by leading sire Medaglia d'Oro, has been consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, to the 2017 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.



Street Fancy showed tenacity in winning the 2015 Starlet in only her third career start, using a late burst of speed to close from far back and persevere over more experienced stakes-winning fillies such as Stays in Vegas and Pretty N Cool. She won impressively at first asking in a 51/2-furlong maiden race at Santa Anita.

"People will be attracted to Street Fancy for many reasons, including her status as a Grade 1 winner and her cover date to one of the world's leading sires," Mark Taylor, Vice President of Marketing and Public Sales Operations for Taylor Made Sales Agency said. "Her greatest attribute can only be appreciated in person. She is a big gorgeous mare that you can't take your eyes off of."

A 4-year-old daughter of Street Sense, Street Fancy is out of the stakes-winning Cat Thief mare Bold Angel. Her third dam, Angel Fever, is a sister to Preakness (G1) winner Pine Bluff; a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Demons Begone; and the dam of Kentucky Derby (G1) winner and sire Fusaichi Pegasus.



"Street Fancy is an exciting addition to the November Sale; she is a Grade 1 winner from a lovely family in foal to one of the world's most sought-after stallions," Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said.

Keeneland's premier November Sale runs Nov. 7-18.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.