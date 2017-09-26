Galileo Filly Tops Goffs Orby Day 1

The Sept. 26 opening session of the Goffs Orby yearling sale was topped by a Galileo (IRE) filly, consigned as Lot 35, who sold for €1.2 million ($1,426,280) to trainer John Gosden on behalf of Godolphin.

Gosden, accompanied by advisors David Loder and Anthony Stroud, outlasted Coolmore's M.V. Magnier to secure the bay filly. Consigned by John O'Connor's Ballylinch Stud, the filly is the first foal out of group 2 winner L'Amour de Ma Vie (Dansili).

Another standout yearling Tuesday was Kilcarn Stud's daughter of Invincible Spirit (IRE) out of the group winning Galileo mare Prima Luce from the family of multiple group 1 winner Halfway To Heaven. Consigned as Lot 138, the filly was purchased by Cheveley Park Stud for €580,000 ($689,370).

International interest was a common theme throughout the day with buyers from around the globe competing for some of the best bred Irish yearlings.

"We've seen some spectacular trade for well-bred yearlings today and those which stood out attracted huge international interest with buyers from the U.S., Hong Kong, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and China," said Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby.

A total of 195 lots were sold Tuesday for a total of €21,140,000 ($25,126,300), an average of €108,410 ($128,853), and an 85% clearance rate, demonstrating a marginal increase on the corresponding session in 2016.

The second day of the Goffs Orby sale runs Sept. 27. Full results are available at Goffs.com