Lady Aurelia Sharp in Work at Keeneland

Stonestreet Stables and Peter Leidel's Lady Aurelia put in her first work since returning from her narrow defeat in the Aug. 25 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) at York, covering four furlongs in :50 3/5 over the Keeneland turf Sept. 26.

Under a tight hold from exercise rider Julio Garcia, Lady Aurelia worked in company with stablemate Childhood as she readies for an expected start in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) at Del Mar Nov. 4.

"Julio's feet were in the dashboard," trainer Wesley Ward said. "We put her with the filly (Childhood) that we've got nominated to the Buffalo Trace (Franklin County Stakes G3T Oct. 13), and it was a really good work. I was really happy. Julio did a great job of just getting her to settle and relax."

Ward said he plans to work Lady Aurelia each week, weather depending, at Keeneland leading to her departure for the Breeders' Cup.

"She's everything you want right now," he added.

Lady Aurelia became the first American-trained horse to win a Cartier Award last season when she was named champion 2-year-old filly following a juvenile campaign that saw her win the 2016 Queen Mary Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot and the Darley Prix Morny (G1). The bay daughter of Scat Daddy opened her sophomore season with a sublime win in the Giant's Causeway Stakes at Keeneland in April before notching another Royal Ascot triumph in the King's Stand Stakes (G1) June 20.

"She's a very, very—the fastest I've ever had—filly," Ward said, "So I like to have the spacing between races. I just think that spacing is ideal. Especially being her first work back today, we'll be able to get her (to the Breeders' Cup) with what I believe is the greatest grass course in the world here at Keeneland, in good order—that's the main thing.

"Lead her over to the paddock at Del Mar on race day as sound as she is today, it will take one heck of a horse to beat her."

Lady Aurelia is scheduled to fly to San Diego Oct. 22.

"We'll correlate when we have her last work here," Ward said. "She gets on the plane, she settles in, gallops, and she has a nice easy work before the race. Should work out perfect."