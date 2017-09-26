Valadorna Slated to Return During Keeneland Meet

Stonestreet Stables' homebred Valadorna, runner-up in the 2016 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), is getting closer to a return to the races after undergoing surgery for a condylar fracture in her left hind this April.

The bay daughter of Curlin has posted five workouts since returning to the tab in late August, including a bullet four-furlong breeze in :46 4/5 at Churchill Downs Sept. 11 that was the fastest of 75 moves at the distance. Trainer Mark Casse said Valadorna is on track to make her first start in nearly eight months during the upcoming Keeneland meet, likely in the Oct. 21 Lexus Raven Run Stakes (G2) going seven furlongs.

"We're excited about having her back," Casse said Sept. 26. "The (Raven Run) is what we're targeting right now if everything as planned. For the type of injury she had—there are so many different types of condylar fractures. On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the worst, hers was probably only a 1. These type of fractures usually come back perfect and so far, so good.

"She's been training perfect. You wouldn't know that anything happened to her."

Valadorna has not run since finishing third to Farrell in the Feb. 25 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. She had opened her sophomore campaign with a victory in an allowance test at the New Orleans track Jan. 27.

When Valadorna finished second to eventual divisional champion Champagne Room in last November's Juvenile Fillies, it marked her first try against stakes company. The latter just made her own impressive return from injury, winning the Sept. 24 Remington Park Oaks in her first start since February.

"Both of those fillies kind of came back and struggled a bit early on at 3, but it looks like both had some reasons for it," Casse said of Champagne Room and Valadorna. "For (Champagne Room) to come back and run so well was good. And we're extremely happy to have (Valadorna) back."

Valadorna has won two of five starts with $430,400 in earnings.

