Paul Schosberg Dies at 79

Paul A. Schosberg, who had careers in journalism, politics, banking, and an avocation in the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, died Sept. 25 after complications from surgery and a long battle with cancer. He was 79.

A 1959 graduate of Middlebury College, Schosberg began his career as a reporter, eventually serving as bureau chief of Gannet's Reporter Dispatch in Westchester County, N.Y. He then became chief of staff for Rep. Richard L Ottinger (D) and Rep. Herman Badillo (D). During this time he co-authored a book, "See How They Run: The Making of a Congressman" under the pseudonym Paul Allyn.

In 1974 Schosberg returned to N.Y. from Washington, D.C., to head the New York League of Savings Institutions and in 1992 became CEO of America's Community Bankers.

His love of horses led to a two-term stint as president of the New York Thoroughbred Breeders. He also served as a director for 12 years.

"Speaking for many of the board members who served under Paul we will certainly miss his spirit and dedication to the organization and program that he loved and dedicated a big part of his professional life to," said NYTB president Thomas J. Gallo. "Even after his tenure as president was completed in glowing leadership fashion he was always available to chime in with valued guidance, historical reference, and candid opinion that was, and still is, the reason we are today the leading state-bred organization in the country. Paul will be sorely missed."

Jeffrey Cannizzo, executive director of NYTB added: "Paul was a symbol of class and a true gentleman. It is hard to summarize how much respect I had for him and his leadership. I often found myself searching 20-plus year-old New York Breeder magazines to see how he handled situations and challenges in our industry. Ironically, we joked, they are often still the same. I am grateful for his life lessons."

Schosberg, and his wife of 58 years, Jane (who survives him), established the successful breeding operation Pine Lane Farm near Katonah, N.Y., breeding stakes winners in the U.S. and abroad.

He was an outspoken believer in the maxim, "the best thing for the inside of a man is the outside of a horse."

Schosberg is also survived also by his daughter, Dr. Jill Stoller, a pediatrician from Upper Saddle River, N.J.; son Richard, a Thoroughbred trainer from Syosset N.Y.; three grandchildren, Jenna, Travis, and Ryan; and a brother, Peter of West Palm Beach Fla.

Services will be private.

Donations can be made in Mr. Schosberg's name to:

The Mayo Clinic: MayoClinic.org/match

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance: Thoroughbredaftercare.org

White Plains Hospital: Givetowphospital.org