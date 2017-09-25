OBS October Yearling Sale Supplements Now Online

The supplemental catalog to the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2017 October yearling sale is now available on the company's website at obssales.com.

Thirteen yearlings have been supplemented to the selected yearling sale as Hip No.'s 189-201. Sixteen yearlings have been supplemented to the Open Yearling Sale, cataloged as Hip No.'s 731-746.

The sire roster of the supplemented yearlings contains many of North America's leading stallions, including Bernardini , Bodemeister , Giant's Causeway , Into Mischief , Kitten's Joy , Orb , Quality Road , Stay Thirsty , Verrazano , and Will Take Charge .

The supplemental catalog will be available in print at the sales grounds and on the OBS website.

There are now 201 yearlings cataloged for the selected yearling sale. Scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10, it will begin at 12:00 noon ET. There are now 445 yearlings cataloged in the open yearling sale, set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

As always, the sale will be streamed live via the OBS website at obssales.com, and also via the BloodHorse and DRF websites.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors, and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results are available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of every sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information, and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.