Coal Front Suffered Condylar Fracture in Gallant Bob

Robert LaPenta and Head of Plains Partners' Coal Front outkicked a hard-charging American Pastime to win the Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) by a half-length Sept. 23 at Parx Racing, but trainer Todd Pletcher said the victory in the six-furlong race on Pennsylvania Derby Day included a setback.

"I thought he ran well, unfortunately he came out of it with a condylar fracture in his right front," Pletcher said. "He'll have surgery (Monday). We're optimistic he can come back well from it. Obviously, we'll know more after the surgery."

The 3-year-old Stay Thirsty colt won his first three starts of his career—a Keeneland maiden race in April and a Belmont Park allowance in June—before delivering a gate-to-wire win in the 6 1/2-furlong Amsterdam Stakes (G2) July 29 at Saratoga Race Course. After that 1 1/2-length victory, the colt jumped into grade 1 company but finished fifth in the Aug. 26 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) after traveling wide in the turn. His next start was in the Gallant Bob.

Bred by Michael Connelly in Kentucky, Coal Front is the second black-type winner out of the unraced Mineshaft mare Miner's Secret. He was a $575,000 purchase by LaPenta at the Ocala Breeders' Sales' spring sale of 2-year-olds in training from the Kirkwood Stables consignment. He has four wins from five starts and earnings of $411,000.