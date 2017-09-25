Grade 1 Winner Paola Queen to be Offered at Keeneland

Paola Queen, winner of the 2016 Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, has been consigned by Elite Sales as a broodmare prospect to the 2017 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Campaigned by Grupo Seven C Stable and trained by Gustavo Delgado, Paola Queen displayed exceptional racing ability with a powerful win in the Test, rallying from off the pace in deep stretch to defeat six other 3-year-old fillies. She finished in the money in half of her 10 starts, including a second in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), and earned $431,490.

"She is a beautiful specimen," said Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock. "The grade 1 Test has always been an indicator of class and brilliance. All combined makes her very special."

A 4-year-old filly by Flatter , Paola Queen is out of multiple stakes-winning Kafwain mare Kadira. She was bred in Kentucky by CFP Thoroughbreds.



"Paola Queen is an exciting broodmare prospect for the November Sale; a beautifully bred grade 1 stakes winner," said Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston.

SF Bloodstock purchased Paola Queen last year for $1.7 million at Keeneland November, where she was consigned by Brookdale Sales.

Keeneland's November sale runs Nov. 7-18.