Keeneland's Fall Stars Weekend Draws All-Star Roster

WinStar Farm's American Patriot, winner of this spring's Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland, and two-time grade 1 winner Divisidero headline the list of horses nominated to Keeneland's Fall Stars Weekend Oct. 6-8, the opening weekend of the 17-day Fall Meet that runs through Oct. 28.

Fall Stars Weekend features nine graded stakes worth $3.75 million. Five of those races are grade 1 events and eight races are "Win and You're In" contests for the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar Nov. 3-4.

The 32nd running of the $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T), for 3-year-olds and up and a "Win and You're In" race for the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T), drew 35 nominations and will be run Oct. 7. Among the nominations are American Patriot and Divisidero.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, American Patriot could join Miss Temple City (2016) and Wise Dan (2014) as the only horses to win the Maker's 46 Mile and Shadwell Turf Mile in the same year.

Divisidero, trained by Buff Bradley, has won the past two runnings of the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic (G1T) at Churchill Downs.

Among the other Shadwell Turf Mile nominees are multiple graded stakes winner Heart to Heart, runner-up to American Patriot in the Maker's 46 Mile, and the talented Aidan O'Brien-trained duo of Deauville and Lancaster Bomber.

Miss Temple City also is nominated to the 20th running of the $400,000 First Lady Stakes (G1T) for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf, scheduled for Oct. 7. The First Lady, to be contested for the first time as a "Win and You're In" race for the $2 million Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1T), drew 26 nominations, including multiple grade 1 winner Lady Eli.

Also among the nominees are Dickinson, winner of this spring's Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland over Lady Eli, and group 1 winner Roly Poly, one of five Aidan O'Brien nominees to the race.

The grade 1 stakes action begins Oct. 6 with the 66th running of the $400,000 Darley Alcibiades Stakes (G1) for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. A "Win and You're In" race for the $2 million 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), the Darley Alcibiades drew 33 nominations headed by Lady Ivanka and Maya Malibu, the 1-2 finishers in the Spinaway Srakes (G1), and Patrona Margarita, Kelly's Humor, and Sunny Skies, the 1-2-3 finishers in the Pocahontas Stakes (G2) at the Darley Alcibiades distance.

The 104th running of the $500,000 Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) for 2-year-olds to be run Oct. 7 at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, attracted 44 nominations. The race is a "Win and You're In" test for the $2 million Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1).

Nominees include Free Drop Billy and Givemeaminit, the 2-3 finishers in the Hopeful; The Tabulator, winner of the Iroquois Stakes (G3) and Dak Attack, winner of the Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes.

The fifth grade 1 event of Falls Stars Weekend is the 62nd running of the $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the main track. Scheduled for Oct. 8, the Juddmonte Spinster is a "Win and You're In" race for the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1). A total of 26 fillies and mares are nominated to the Juddmonte Spinster, including grade 1 winners Big World and Elate.

Kicking off Fall Stars Weekend Oct. 6 is the 165th running of the $250,000 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix Stakes (G2), a six-furlong test that is a "Win and You're In" race for the $1.5 million TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1). Heading the list of 21 nominees is Limousine Liberal, who was beaten a nose by A. P. Indian in the 2016 running.

Other nominees of note are multiple graded stakes winner Whitmore; Roy H, winner of the True North Stakes (G2); and Favorite Tale, the third-place finisher in the 2015 Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland.

The 37th running of the $250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes (G2), for fillies and mares going six furlongs on the dirt attracted 29 nominations headed by Paulassilverlining, winner of the Madison Stakes (G1) in April at Keeneland. Scheduled for Oct. 7, the Thoroughbred Club of America is a "Win and You're In" race for the $1 million Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1).

Also scheduled for Oct. 7 is the 21st running of the $200,000 Woodford Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G2T) for 3-year-olds and up going 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf. Among the 25 nominations to the race, which was upgraded for 2017, is 2016 winner Mongolian Saturday, who could become the fourth repeat winner of the race, and the 3-year-old filly Lady Aurelia, a two-time group 1 winner in Europe and Europe's champion 2-year-old filly, who won this spring's Giant's Causeway Stakes at Keeneland.

Among the other nominees are Holding Gold, winner of Shakertown Stakes (G2T) this spring, and Hogy, Commend, and millionaire Undrafted, the 1-2-3 finishers in the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes (G3T).

Completing the Fall Stars Weekend lineup Oct. 8 is the 27th running of the $250,000 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (G3T) for 2-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. The race, a "Win and You're In" test for the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T), drew 45 nominations that include Catholic Boy, winner of the With Anticipation Stakes (G3T), plus grass stakes winners Budro Talking, Hemp Hemp Hooray, Snapper Sinclair, and Therapist.