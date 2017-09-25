Sporting Chance Sidelined with Knee Chip

Grade 1 winner Sporting Chance is out for the year after having a chip removed from a knee, according to Daily Racing Form.

The 2-year-old son of Tiznow out of grade 1-placed stakes winner Wynning Ride (by Candy Ride ) is only three weeks removed from his biggest score yet, a victory in the Sept. 4 Hopeful Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. The colt trained by D. Wayne Lukas for owners Robert Baker and William Mack was being pointed to the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) Oct. 7 at Keeenland.

Lukas told DRF the chip was discovered during a routine check-up and the colt will now be out of training for six weeks.

Sporting Chance was bred in Kentucky by Hunter Valley Farm. The colt was one of Tiznow's top five highest-priced weanlings at the 2015 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, where he sold for $275,000 to Lapis Bloodstock. Sporting Chance was offered next through the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale where Baker and Mack acquired him for $575,000 through the Woods Edge Farm consignment.

In his debut June 15 at Churchill Downs, Sporting Chance finished second to Dak Attack. He broke his maiden in his next start, taking a 5 1/2-furlong maiden special weight July 22 at Saratoga by 2 1/4 lengths. The colt has earned $269,140 to date.