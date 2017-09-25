Keeneland to Host Public Celebration of Penny Chenery

A public celebration of Helen "Penny" Chenery's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion in Lexington, where friends of the late "First Lady of Thoroughbred Racing" will reminisce and honor her contributions to the sport, the Tweedy family announced Sept. 25. All are invited to attend.

Scheduled speakers include Chenery's daughter Kate Tweedy, as well as other family, friends, and racing luminaries.

"One of Mom's great passions was to strengthen the sport of Thoroughbred racing," Tweedy said. "It is only fitting that we would remember her by going to beautiful Keeneland, where Riva Ridge set the stage for Meadow Stable's Triple Crown hopes when he won the 1972 Blue Grass Stakes."

Chenery managed Meadow Stable after her father, Christopher Chenery, became ill, and she oversaw the racing careers of both Riva Ridge, winner of the 1972 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, and 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat. A well-loved figure in her own right, Chenery was a champion of Thoroughbreds and women in business and sports. She died on her father's birthday, Sept. 16, at her Colorado home. She was 95.

In lieu of flowers, the Secretariat Foundation is offering special Penny Chenery Memorial fundraising projects on behalf of selected equine-related charities. For details, visit Secretariat.com.

