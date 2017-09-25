Upgrades for Three Dubai World Cup Carnival Races

The Meydan Group announced Sept. 25 that three races in the 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival have been upgraded, adding prestige to the meet at Meydan Racecourse.

The DWCC gets underway Thursday, Jan. 11 and features 10 meetings prior to the season finale, the Dubai World Cup day scheduled March 31, 2018.

Among the three races that have been upgraded is the 1,800-meter Singspiel Stakes, which has gone from being a listed race to a group 3 contest. The promotion for the Singspiel Stakes to group 3 status, means opening night of the 2018 Carnival program features two group races, including the group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1.

The 1,200-meter Dubawi Stakes also moves up from listed to group 3 status. Connections of turf sprinters will notice the Meydan Sprint has been upgraded from group 3 to group 2 status.

In other changes, the Meydan Classic, a listed turf race for 3-year-olds sees an increase in distance from 1,400 meters to 1,600 meters.

