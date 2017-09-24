Pinch Hit Holds on for Dogwood Win

Klein Racing's Pinch Hit and jockey Jon Court raced along unhurried near the back of the field for most of the $100,000 Dogwood Stakes Sept. 23 at Churchill Downs, but showed an impressive rally in the stretch and held on to win by a neck.

The victory was the first stakes win for the Brad Cox-trained daughter of Harlan's Holiday. Favored Farrell, who was making her return since being eased in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), finished fifth.

"She's been in great form since we've put her in for the ($40,000 tag at Oaklawn Park in March)," Cox said of his runner, who won that Oaklawn maiden claimer. "She ran a really, really big race last time out in the (grade 3) Groupie Doll. A lot of positives going into this race—she's training well and she likes the track. Jon did a great job. She showed up and did a nice job."

In Saturday's seven-furlong test for 3-year-old fillies, the speedy No More Babies assumed the early lead and Covenant tracked to her outside as a half-mile went in fractions of :22.56 and :45.80. Pinch Hit, who raced seventh in the field of nine after a half-mile, began gaining ground as she shifted out to go wide in the turn. Six furlongs went in 1:10.73.

Rallying into the five-path in the stretch and splitting horses to find her way to the front, Pinch Hit took the lead but was almost caught, as Calvin Borel and Champagne Problems made progress along the rail but couldn't get up in time. Pinch Hit crossed the wire first in a final time of 1:23.27 over a fast track. Champagne Problems finished second, 3 1/2 lengths ahead of Jordan's Henny. Covenant stayed up for fourth.

Farrell, Nineteenth Street, No More Babies, Student Body, and My Sweet Stella completed the order of finish.

Pinch Hit returned $12.20, $7.20, and $4.60 across the board.

The winning filly finished fourth last time out in her only other stakes try, the Aug. 13 Groupie Doll at Ellis Park. Since breaking her maiden at Oaklawn in March, Pinch Hit has won three of five races.

A homebred for the Klein family—bred by the late Bertram Klein and Reklein Stables—Pinch Hit was foaled in Kentucky and is out of the grade 3 winning Distorted Humor mare Change Up. She now has four wins and two seconds from nine starts with earnings of $158,050.