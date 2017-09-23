Double-digit Bumps in Average for Top Keeneland Sires

As expected, the robust results of the Keeneland September yearling sale were felt most keenly at the top of the market.

The top five sires by average price (with a minimum of three sold) all experienced double-digit percentage increases in average between 21.5% and 48.5% when compared with their 2016 sale results.

Gainesway's Tapit leads the September sire ranks with a $950,000 average for 17 sold. Tapit's average was 48.5% higher than his 2016 Keeneland September average of $639,639. Tapit yearlings grossed $16,150,000 this year, putting him second to Scat Daddy's leading gross of $17,045,000, but it took 51 Scat Daddy yearlings to generate his total. All the Tapit yearlings sold brought more than $100,000 and 13 sold for $500,000 or more.

Tapit's hefty average was driven by four yearlings selling for $1 million or more, and three that went for more than $2 million. The son of Pulpit was the only sire to be represented by a yearling worth more than $2 million. VanMeter-Gentry Sales consigned the sale-topper, a $2.7 million filly out of the graded stakes producer Pretty 'n Smart and bought by M.V. Magnier.

Claiborne Farm's War Front ranked second by average price with 15 yearlings generating $770,000, up 21.5% compared with 2016. All of War Front's yearlings brought $100,000 or more and 11 sold for $500,000 or more. The son of Danzig also was represented by four yearlings that brought $1 million or more. War Front's top seller was a $1.9 million colt out of multiple grade 1 winner Iotapa that agent Donato Lanni bought out of the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment.

Rounding out the top five sires by average price are Darley's Medaglia d'Oro ($391,719), WinStar Farm's Pioneerof the Nile ($337,050), and Ashford Stud's late sire Scat Daddy ($334,216).

Medaglia d'Oro was represented by 32 sold at this year' sale, just two shy of the number sold at this sale a year ago. His average, however, increased 31.7%. The son of El Prado (IRE) had 30 of his yearlings sell for $100,000 or more and nine sold for $500,000 or more. His top seller was a $1.25 million filly out of graded stakes winner and graded producer Sealy Hill that Lawrence Best's Oxo Equine bought from Gainesway's consignment.

Pioneerof the Nile's average was 27.1% higher than his September average of 2016. Of his 40 yearlings sold, 35 brought $100,000 or more and 10 brought $500,000 or more.

Scat Daddy's 51 yearlings sold represented 28% of his last crop. The son of Johannesburg, who died unexpectedly at age 11 in mid-December 2015, had his average price rise 34.9% compared with his 2016 Keeneland September average. Of the 51 sold, 49 brought $100,000 or more and 13 brought $500,000 or more.

A year ago, Scat Daddy's top seller was a $3 million colt out of Kentucky Broodmare of the Year Leslie's Lady and his only seven-figure yearling. At the 2017 sale, Scat Daddy had two yearlings sell for $1 million or more. His top price was a $1.1 million colt out of Orchard Beach that Anderson Farms sold to Magnier.