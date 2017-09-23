Coal Front Digs In to Win Gallant Bob Stakes

Coal Front looked beat as he sprinted down the Parx Racing homestretch in the $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) Sept. 23, but the son of Stay Thirsty was able to come back to win by a half-length.

After shooting to the lead in the six-furlong race for 3-year-olds, which drew a field of 10, Coal Front cranked out fractions of :22.21, :45.21, and :57.07 under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

Coming off the turn for home he looked free and clear, but American Pastime made a move on the outside to get a head in front near the eighth pole. Losing the lead only briefly, Coal Front was able to re-rally and edged away to score for owners Robert LaPenta and Head of Plains Partners in a final time of 1:08.94 over a fast track.

The winner paid $3.60, $2.20, and $2.60 across the board as the 4-5 betting favorite. American Pastime finished second to return $3.40 and $3.00. Coupled in the betting, Coal Front's stablemate Petrov got up for third.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Coal Front came into the Gallant Bob off a fifth place finish in the H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, which was won by Practical Joke. Coal Front won his first three starts prior to that race, including a July 29 victory in the Amsterdam Stakes (G2) at Saratoga.

In his first start, Coal Front drew away to a 6 1/2-length victory at Keeneland April 20 and followed his debut score with an allowance win at Belmont Park June 8 by 2 3/4 lengths. With a record of four wins from five starts, the colt pushed his earnings to $411,000.

Bred in Kentucky by Michael Edward Connelly, Coal Front is out of the unraced Mineshaft mare Miner's Secret. Robert LaPenta paid $575,000 for the colt during the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Sale April 2-year-olds in training sale. He was consigned by Kirkwood Stables.