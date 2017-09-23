Gunnevera Logs First Post-Travers Workout

Margoth's Gunnevera returned to the work tab at Gulfstream Park West Sept. 23 for the first time since his runner-up finish in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

In preparation for a scheduled start in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar Nov. 5, Gunnevera breezed a half-mile in :49 under jockey Edgard Zayas.

"He went really well—nice and easy," said trainer Antonio Sano. "It was his first work since the Travers, so it was an easy work."

The clocking was the second fastest of 13 recorded at the distance Saturday.

Sano decided to bypass the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing in favor of training the 3-year-old son of Dialed In up to the Classic.

"I want a fresh horse for the Breeders' Cup," Sano said. "My horse runs well fresh."

Gunnevera will continue to train at Gulfstream Park West and is scheduled to fly to California Oct. 27.

Gunnevera settled in 11th during the early going of the 12-horse Travers Aug. 26 before he made a sweeping move on the final turn to engage frontrunning West Coast at the top of the stretch. West Coast edged away to a 3 1/4-length victory, but Gunnevera held second, 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Irap.

Gunnevera broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park last summer in his third start, after he finished second behind eventual FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series winner Three Rules in his first two starts. The Kentucky-bred colt came back to win the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) and closed out his 2-year-old campaign with a 5 3/4-length triumph in the $1,000,000 Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3).

The Sano trainee launched his 2017 campaign with a second-place finish behind Irish War Cry in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream before he closed from last to win the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) by 5 3/4 lengths. In the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1), Gunnevera dropped back to last before he made a strong run to finish third behind Always Dreaming. He subsequently finished seventh behind that rival in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Gunnevera then ran fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1) before he was given a 2 1/2-month break from action. He prepped for the Travers with a commanding five-length victory in the $100,000 Tangelo Stakes at Gulfstream Aug. 6.