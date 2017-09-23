Emcee Gets First Winner With Another Level

New York stallion Emcee earned his first winner via his 2-year-old Ohio-bred filly Another Level, who took a maiden special weight race on the grass at Retama Park Sept. 22.

Going 7 1/2 furlongs under jockey Ted Gondron for trainer Tracy Norris, Another Level won the contest by 2 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:30.10. Sent off at odds of 2-1, she paid $6.20, $3.80, and $2.40.

Bred by Andy Stronach, Another Level sold for $11,000 at the 2016 Keeneland January horses of all ages sale as a weanling to L. A. Thorougbreds. She was resold to Michael Powers for $3,200 while consigned by Inside Move at the Texas Thoroughbred Association 2-year-olds in training sale in April.

The victory brought Another Level's record to 1-1-0 from six starts, and raised her earnings to $13,071.

Emcee, who won the 2012 Forego Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course for Godolphin Racing, stands for $5,000 at Sequel Stallions.

A Kentucky-bred son of Unbridled's Song out of the Ocean Crest mare Surf Club, Emcee won four of his eight starts for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin and earned $479,900. He also finished third in the 2012 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (G1) at Saratoga and in the 2012 Tom Fool Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack.