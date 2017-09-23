Parx Racing

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Grade 1 Double at Parx

The Pennsylvania Derby and Cotillion highlight Saturday's stakes schedule.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a pair of grade 1 contests at Parx Racing will likely be a factor in the race for each 3-year-old divisional championship. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 22

2:32 p.m.—$200,000 Noble Damsel (G3T) at Belmont Park

Set to make her first start since a fifth-place finish in the June 10 Longines Just a Game (G1T)—where she was the defending race winner—Moyglare Stud Farm's Celestine is ready to kick off her fall campaign. A 5-year-old Scat Daddy mare, Celestine picked up back-to-back victories in her first two starts of the year at Gulfstream Park, where she captured the Honey Fox Stakes (G2T) and Sand Springs Stakes.

Entries: Noble Damsel S. (G3T)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 3

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:32 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Celestine (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.123Christophe Clement4/1
22Sassy Little Lila (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux116Brad H. Cox5/2
33Malibu Stacy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh116George Weaver15/1
44Time and Motion (KY)Jose Lezcano118James J. Toner5/2
55Off Limits (IRE)Joel Rosario116Chad C. Brown2/1

3:51 p.m.—$150,000 Pa Derby Champion Stakes at Parx Racing

Grade 3 winner Page McKenney will seek his third straight stakes win at Parx in the Pa Derby Champion. A 19-time winner, the Eavesdropper gelding took the Roanoke Stakes at Parx last time out Sept. 2 and also scored in the April 29 Lyman Stakes in Bensalem, Penn.

Entries: Pa Derby Champion S.

Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:41 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Discreet Lover (FL)UNKNOWN119Uriah St. Lewis10/1
22Donegal Moon (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano119Todd A. Pletcher4/1
33Grasshoppin (PA)Hector Caballero119Francisco DaSilva Machado, Jr.15/1
44Matt King Coal (FL)Jose L. Ortiz121Linda Rice3/1
55Ike Walker (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke119Jerry Hollendorfer12/1
66Mr. Jordan (FL)Frankie Pennington119Edward Plesa, Jr.4/1
77Sea Raven (NY)Emmanuel Esquivel119Kelly Rubley20/1
88Page McKenney (PA)Horacio Karamanos124Mary E. Eppler6/1
99Just Call Kenny (VA)John Bisono124Patrick B. McBurney9/2

4:14 p.m.—$300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing

Headlining the 10-horse field is the coupled entry of Petrov, trained by Ron Moquett, and Coal Front, conditioned by Todd Pletcher. Both horses have common ownership and Coal Front is the lone graded winner in the field with his victory in the July 29 Amsterdam Stakes (G2).

Entries: Gallant Bob S. (G3)

Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:14 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
21Petrov (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Ron Moquett2/1
61ACoal Front (KY)John R. Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher2/1
12Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill10/1
33Action Everyday (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlbin Jimenez118Anthony R. Margotta, Jr.15/1
44Running Mate (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Pedroza118J. Larry Jones15/1
55American Pastime (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux118Robert B. Hess, Jr.7/2
76Sonic Mule (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche118Todd A. Pletcher12/1
87Excitations (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano118Albert M. Stall, Jr.5/2
98Aquamarine (FL)Luis Saez118D. Wayne Lukas20/1
109Glory Stars (FL)Mychel J. Sanchez118Michael M. Moore15/1

4:55 p.m.—$1 million Cotillion Stakes at Parx Racing

Abel Tasman comes off a determined victory July 23 in the 1 1/8-mile Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and will seek her fourth straight grade 1 score. She won Belmont Park's Acorn Stakes (G1) going a mile June 10, after she took the 1 1/8-mile Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) by 1 1/4 lengths at Churchill Downs.

Entries: Cotillion S. (G1)

Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $1,000,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:55 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
61Thirstforthecup (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher12/1
71AStay Fond (KY)John R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher12/1
91XRun and Go (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher12/1
12Lockdown (KY)Luis Saez119William I. Mott8/1
23Actress (KY)Kendrick Carmouche122Jason Servis5/1
34Proud and Fearless (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Pedroza117J. Larry Jones20/1
45It Tiz Well (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke122Jerry Hollendorfer4/1
56Mopotism (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez117Doug F. O'Neill20/1
87Sine Wave (KY)Robby Albarado117Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.20/1
108Teresa Z (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano122Anthony R. Margotta, Jr.12/1
119Abel Tasman (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith124Bob Baffert8/5
1210Salty (KY)Tyler Gaffalione122Mark E. Casse5/1

5:45 p.m.—$300,000 Kelso Handicap at Belmont Park

After a placing in the Forego Stakes (G1) last time out, G M B Racing's Tom's Ready will stretch out to the one-mile distance in the Kelso. He has two wins at the mile distance and they represent his last two victories. Prior to the Forego, where he came in third behind four-length winner Drefong, Tom's Ready took the Leemat Stakes July 9 at Presque Isle Downs and also scored in the Ack Ack (G3) at Churchill Downs in October of 2016.

Entries: Kelso H. (G2)

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade II
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tom's Ready (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario117Dallas Stewart8/1
22Tommy Macho (KY)Joe Bravo117Todd A. Pletcher10/1
33Ross (IRE)Rajiv Maragh116Peter Schiergen20/1
44Divining Rod (KY)Daniel Centeno117Arnaud Delacour2/1
55Sharp Azteca (KY)Paco Lopez124Jorge Navarro4/5
66Bird Song (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Ian R. Wilkes12/1

5:45 p.m.—$1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing

On the heels of his 3 1/4-length victory in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), West Coast enters the grade 1 test at Parx with an opportunity to become the latest Bob Baffert trainee to use a second-half surge to take control of the division.

Entries: Pennsylvania Derby (G1)

Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $1,000,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:45 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Timeline (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano122Chad C. Brown5/1
22Outplay (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez119Todd A. Pletcher12/1
33Watch Me Whip (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado117Dale L. Romans20/1
44West Coast (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith124Bob Baffert8/5
55Irap (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill3/1
66Talk Logistics (FL)Frankie Pennington117Edward Plesa, Jr.20/1
77Game Over (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche117Jorge Navarro15/1
88Irish War Cry (NJ)Feargal Lynch122H. Graham Motion9/2
99Term of Art (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke117Doug F. O'Neill20/1
1010Giuseppe the Great (KY)Luis Saez117Nicholas P. Zito20/1

8:28 p.m.—$100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course

Kaleem Shah's Run Away will make a relatively quick turnaround, as trainer Simon Callaghan still has an eye on the Run Away and Hide  colt's future. After a third-place finish as the favorite in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) Sept. 4, Callaghan has been impressed with the colt's energy during training and is hopeful the drop in class will serve as a prep for a possible start in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1).

Entries: Barretts Juvenile S.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo Colts and Geldings
  • 5:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Thegloryisallmine (AZ)Brayan Pena116Molly J. Pearson20/1
22Crazy Uncle Rick (KY)Edwin A. Maldonado116Jeff Bonde12/1
33Run Away (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat123Simon Callaghan3/5
44Southern Warlord (CA)Austin B. Solis116Scott Rollins10/1
55Here Is Happy (OH)Joseph Talamo118Craig Anthony Lewis5/1
66Time for Cioppino (CA)Tyler Baze116Gary Sherlock20/1
77Smokem (CA)Evin A. Roman118Gary Sherlock7/2

10:11 p.m.—$100,000 Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs

Multiple graded stakes winner Farrell will return to racing action for the first time since she competed in the Kentucky Oaks more than four months ago. Farrell came into the Kentucky Oaks on a four-race win streak that included victories in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) and Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2).

Entries: Dogwood S.

Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 10:11 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Pinch Hit (KY)Jon Kenton Court118Brad H. Cox15/1
22Champagne Problems (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCalvin H. Borel118Ian R. Wilkes20/1
33Tequilita (KY)Luis Saez122Michael R. Matz4/1
44Nineteenth Street (KY)Alonso Quinonez118Steve Margolis20/1
55Too Much Tip (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio A. Garcia122Wesley A. Ward10/1
66Minnie Blip (KY)Miguel Mena118Albert M. Stall, Jr.15/1
77Cara Blythe (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlex L. Canchari118Jack C. Van Berg20/1
88Farrell (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano3/1
99Student Body (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Christopher Davis12/1
1010No More Babies (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.118Philip A. Bauer15/1
1111My Sweet Stella (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118D. Wayne Lukas15/1
1212Jordan's Henny (KY)Corey J. Lanerie118Michael A. Tomlinson12/1
1313Covenant (KY)Florent Geroux118William I. Mott4/1
1414Perfect Wife (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros118Kenneth G. McPeek20/1

10:18 p.m.—$300,000 Charles Town Oaks (G3) at Charles Town

After she earned the first graded stakes win of her career in the Forward Gal Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Feb. 4, Tequilita stretched out to 1 1/16 miles in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), where she ran second to Salty. The daughter of Union Rags  then finished seventh in the Kentucky Oaks over a sloppy racing strip at Churchill Downs and was given a brief freshening before she returned to finish third in the Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Aug. 5.

Entries: Charles Town Oaks (G3)

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 12

  • Grade III
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 10:18 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Berned (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFeargal Lynch118H. Graham Motion8/1
22Astrollinthepark (KY)Alex Cintron118J. Larry Jones15/1
33Overture (FL)Jose L. Ortiz123William I. Mott5/1
44Stay Fond (KY)Javier Castellano118Todd A. Pletcher12/1
55Tequilita (KY)Luis Saez123Michael R. Matz7/2
66Chanel's Legacy (IA)Jose Montano120David A. Cannizzo12/1
77R Angel Katelyn (FL)Kendrick Carmouche118Gerald S. Bennett12/1
88Munny Spunt (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke123Doug F. O'Neill4/1
99Sine Wave (KY)Albin Jimenez118Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.8/1
1010Downtown Mama (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Linda Rice6/1
1111Yorkiepoo Princess (FL)Edwin Gonzalez118Edward R. Barker15/1
1212Who's the Lady (FL)Jevian Toledo118Kathleen O'Connell12/1
1313Shimmering Aspen (KY)Steve D. Hamilton118Rodney Jenkins5/1
1414Stormy Embrace (FL)Wilmer A. Garcia118Kathleen O'Connell15/1

Sunday, Sept. 23

3:36 p.m.—$300,000 Gallant Bloom Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park

Highway Star, a 4-year-old daughter of Girolamo , has hit the board in her last four starts—all graded stakes appearances—and is coming off a narrow head defeat to By the Moon in the Ketel One Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga. She returns to Belmont for the first time since she came in third in the June 10 Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1).

Entries: Gallant Bloom H. (G2)

Belmont Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 5

  • Grade II
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:36 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Highway Star (NY)Angel S. Arroyo121Rodrigo A. Ubillo2/1
22Friend of Liberty (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.110Michelle Nevin20/1
33Carina Mia (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano120Chad C. Brown8/5
44Quezon (NY)Joel Rosario114Robert Ribaudo8/1
55Absatootly (NY)Joe Bravo112Charlton Baker15/1
66Lucy N Ethel (PA)John R. Velazquez116Todd A. Pletcher3/1

5:13 p.m.—$125,000 John Hettinger stakes at Belmont Park

Fourstar Crook will look to start another impressive run in the turf race for New York-breds. Her second-place finish last time out in the Yaddo Stakes at Saratoga Aug. 25 ended an eight-race win streak that dated back to her maiden-breaking win in October of 2015 at Belmont. During that streak she won four stakes, including the July 4 Dr. James Penny Memorial Stakes (G3T).

Entries: John Hettinger S.

Belmont Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Inner turf
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Fourstar Crook (NY)Javier Castellano123Chad C. Brown8/5
22Flipcup (NY)John R. Velazquez116William I. Mott6/1
33Bonita Bianca (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.119Rudy R. Rodriguez6/1
44Bonita Springs (NY)Rajiv Maragh112Thomas M. Bush30/1
55Feeling Bossy (NY)Luis Saez120James A. Jerkens10/1
66Ack Naughty (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Chad C. Brown3/1
77Jc's Shooting Star (NY)Eric Cancel116David G. Donk30/1
88Literata (NY)Rider TBA123Rudy R. Rodriguez5/2
99Summersault (NY)Junior Alvarado123Mark A. Hennig4/1
1010Barrel of Dreams (NY)Joel Rosario118Charlton Baker15/1
1111Tizzelle (NY)Joe Bravo116H. James Bond12/1

6:21 p.m.—$175,000 Governor's Cup at Remington Park

Keane Thoroughbreds' Texas Chrome makes his return to Remington Park for the first time since his 2016 Oklahoma Derby (G3) score. The seven-time stakes winner went winless in six starts following the Oklahoma Derby—although three were runner-up efforts in grade 3 races—then got back to his winning ways July 22 at Lone Star Park in the Assault Stakes. His last start, however, was a last-place finish—54 1/4 lengths behind winner and fellow Governor's Cup entrant American Dubai—in the Downs At Albuquerque Handicap Aug. 5.

Entries: Governor's Cup S.

Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 6

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $175,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11American Dubai (VA)Keeneland Sales GraduateKen S. Tohill125Rodney C. Richards2/1
22Iron Fist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.125Steven M. Asmussen8/5
33Texas Chrome (TX)C.J. McMahon125Allen Milligan5/2
44Dan the Go to Man (KY)Iram Vargas Diego121Allen Milligan20/1
55Code West (VA)Keeneland Sales GraduateRamon A. Vazquez119Boyd Caster4/1

7:19 p.m.—$200,000 Remington Park Oaks at Remington Park

Champagne Room, the champion 2-year-old filly of 2016, will make her first start since the Feb. 5 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) with a possible run in the Breeders' Cup in her sights. An ankle chip sent her to the sideline for much of the year, but trainer Peter Eurton has been encouraged how mature—mentally and physically—the Broken Vow  filly has been since she returned to training.

Entries: Remington Park Oaks

Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 6:19 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Champagne Room (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez116Peter Eurton1/1
22Babybluesbdancing (IL)Ramon A. Vazquez118Terrel Gore5/2
33Torrent (KY)Marlon St. Julien118Ron Moquett9/2
44Holiday's Angel (KY)Robby Albarado116Chris A. Hartman15/1
55Ever So Clever (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.120Steven M. Asmussen7/2

8:16 p.m.—$150,000 David M. Vance Sprint Stakes at Remington Park

Grade 3 winner Ivan Fallunovalot returned from a nearly six-month layoff to win a Remington allowance by 5 3/4 lengths Sept. 2. The Valid Expectations gelding has won his last five races at the Oklahoma City racetrack. He only has one loss in six starts at Remington and he's won the last three editions of the Vance Sprint.

Entries: David M. Vance Sprint S.

Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 10

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 7:16 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tanner's Popsicle (KY)C.J. McMahon118Allen Milligan20/1
22Candip (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRichard E. Eramia118Michael A. Tomlinson15/1
33Wilbo (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado122Chris A. Hartman7/2
44Counterforce (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.122Steven M. Asmussen15/1
55Choir Director (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRamon A. Vazquez120Federico Villafranco12/1
66Medal of Courage (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateColby J. Hernandez118Karl Broberg30/1
77Wings Locked Up (OK)David Cabrera122Clinton C. Stuart3/1
88Ivan Fallunovalot (TX)Luis S. Quinonez120W. T. Howard6/5

8:46 p.m.—$400,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park

Girvin's connections hope he can distance himself from a disappointing Travers run in the Oklahoma Derby. Girvin's Travers effort was particularly puzzling for his camp, considering he was coming off arguably the best race of his life. When he got his nose down to win the July 30 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park, he bested a field that included multiple grade 1 winner Practical Joke, as well as graded stakes winners McCraken, Irish War Cry, and fellow Oklahoma Derby entrant Battle of Midway.

Entries: Oklahoma Derby (G3)

Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 7:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Altito (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRamon A. Vazquez124Federico Villafranco30/1
22B Squared (CA)Mario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill12/1
33Battle of Midway (KY)Flavien Prat124Jerry Hollendorfer2/1
44McCormick (KY)Julien R. Leparoux124Ian R. Wilkes15/1
55Untrapped (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.124Steven M. Asmussen5/1
66Gato Del Oro (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano124Richard Baltas9/2
77Colonelsdarktemper (KY)Jon Kenton Court124William H. Fires4/1
88Girvin (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado124Joe Sharp7/2