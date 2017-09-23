Weekend Stakes Rundown: Grade 1 Double at Parx

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a pair of grade 1 contests at Parx Racing will likely be a factor in the race for each 3-year-old divisional championship. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 22

2:32 p.m.—$200,000 Noble Damsel (G3T) at Belmont Park

Set to make her first start since a fifth-place finish in the June 10 Longines Just a Game (G1T)—where she was the defending race winner—Moyglare Stud Farm's Celestine is ready to kick off her fall campaign. A 5-year-old Scat Daddy mare, Celestine picked up back-to-back victories in her first two starts of the year at Gulfstream Park, where she captured the Honey Fox Stakes (G2T) and Sand Springs Stakes.

Entries: Noble Damsel S. (G3T) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 3 Grade IIIT

1m

Turf

$200,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:32 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Celestine (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Christophe Clement 4/1 2 2Sassy Little Lila (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 116 Brad H. Cox 5/2 3 3Malibu Stacy (KY) Rajiv Maragh 116 George Weaver 15/1 4 4Time and Motion (KY) Jose Lezcano 118 James J. Toner 5/2 5 5Off Limits (IRE) Joel Rosario 116 Chad C. Brown 2/1

3:51 p.m.—$150,000 Pa Derby Champion Stakes at Parx Racing

Grade 3 winner Page McKenney will seek his third straight stakes win at Parx in the Pa Derby Champion. A 19-time winner, the Eavesdropper gelding took the Roanoke Stakes at Parx last time out Sept. 2 and also scored in the April 29 Lyman Stakes in Bensalem, Penn.

Entries: Pa Derby Champion S. Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 8 STK

1 1/16m

Dirt

$150,000

3 yo's & up

3:41 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Discreet Lover (FL) UNKNOWN 119 Uriah St. Lewis 10/1 2 2Donegal Moon (KY) Javier Castellano 119 Todd A. Pletcher 4/1 3 3Grasshoppin (PA) Hector Caballero 119 Francisco DaSilva Machado, Jr. 15/1 4 4Matt King Coal (FL) Jose L. Ortiz 121 Linda Rice 3/1 5 5Ike Walker (KY) Drayden Van Dyke 119 Jerry Hollendorfer 12/1 6 6Mr. Jordan (FL) Frankie Pennington 119 Edward Plesa, Jr. 4/1 7 7Sea Raven (NY) Emmanuel Esquivel 119 Kelly Rubley 20/1 8 8Page McKenney (PA) Horacio Karamanos 124 Mary E. Eppler 6/1 9 9Just Call Kenny (VA) John Bisono 124 Patrick B. McBurney 9/2

4:14 p.m.—$300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing

Headlining the 10-horse field is the coupled entry of Petrov, trained by Ron Moquett, and Coal Front, conditioned by Todd Pletcher. Both horses have common ownership and Coal Front is the lone graded winner in the field with his victory in the July 29 Amsterdam Stakes (G2).

Entries: Gallant Bob S. (G3) Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9 Grade III

6f

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo

4:14 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 2 1Petrov (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Ron Moquett 2/1 6 1ACoal Front (KY) John R. Velazquez 122 Todd A. Pletcher 2/1 1 2Ann Arbor Eddie (CA) Mario Gutierrez 120 Doug F. O'Neill 10/1 3 3Action Everyday (KY) Albin Jimenez 118 Anthony R. Margotta, Jr. 15/1 4 4Running Mate (KY) Brian Pedroza 118 J. Larry Jones 15/1 5 5American Pastime (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 118 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 7/2 7 6Sonic Mule (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 118 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 8 7Excitations (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Albert M. Stall, Jr. 5/2 9 8Aquamarine (FL) Luis Saez 118 D. Wayne Lukas 20/1 10 9Glory Stars (FL) Mychel J. Sanchez 118 Michael M. Moore 15/1

4:55 p.m.—$1 million Cotillion Stakes at Parx Racing

Abel Tasman comes off a determined victory July 23 in the 1 1/8-mile Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and will seek her fourth straight grade 1 score. She won Belmont Park's Acorn Stakes (G1) going a mile June 10, after she took the 1 1/8-mile Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) by 1 1/4 lengths at Churchill Downs.

Entries: Cotillion S. (G1) Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 10 Grade I

1 1/16m

Dirt

$1,000,000

3 yo Fillies

4:55 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 6 1Thirstforthecup (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 7 1AStay Fond (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 9 1XRun and Go (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 1 2Lockdown (KY) Luis Saez 119 William I. Mott 8/1 2 3Actress (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Jason Servis 5/1 3 4Proud and Fearless (KY) Brian Pedroza 117 J. Larry Jones 20/1 4 5It Tiz Well (KY) Drayden Van Dyke 122 Jerry Hollendorfer 4/1 5 6Mopotism (KY) Mario Gutierrez 117 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 8 7Sine Wave (KY) Robby Albarado 117 Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr. 20/1 10 8Teresa Z (KY) Javier Castellano 122 Anthony R. Margotta, Jr. 12/1 11 9Abel Tasman (KY) Mike E. Smith 124 Bob Baffert 8/5 12 10Salty (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 122 Mark E. Casse 5/1

5:45 p.m.—$300,000 Kelso Handicap at Belmont Park

After a placing in the Forego Stakes (G1) last time out, G M B Racing's Tom's Ready will stretch out to the one-mile distance in the Kelso. He has two wins at the mile distance and they represent his last two victories. Prior to the Forego, where he came in third behind four-length winner Drefong, Tom's Ready took the Leemat Stakes July 9 at Presque Isle Downs and also scored in the Ack Ack (G3) at Churchill Downs in October of 2016.

Entries: Kelso H. (G2) Belmont Park, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9 Grade II

1m

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo's & up

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tom's Ready (PA) Joel Rosario 117 Dallas Stewart 8/1 2 2Tommy Macho (KY) Joe Bravo 117 Todd A. Pletcher 10/1 3 3Ross (IRE) Rajiv Maragh 116 Peter Schiergen 20/1 4 4Divining Rod (KY) Daniel Centeno 117 Arnaud Delacour 2/1 5 5Sharp Azteca (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Jorge Navarro 4/5 6 6Bird Song (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 116 Ian R. Wilkes 12/1

5:45 p.m.—$1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing

On the heels of his 3 1/4-length victory in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), West Coast enters the grade 1 test at Parx with an opportunity to become the latest Bob Baffert trainee to use a second-half surge to take control of the division.

Entries: Pennsylvania Derby (G1) Parx Racing, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 11 Grade I

1 1/8m

Dirt

$1,000,000

3 yo

5:45 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Timeline (KY) Javier Castellano 122 Chad C. Brown 5/1 2 2Outplay (KY) John R. Velazquez 119 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 3 3Watch Me Whip (KY) Robby Albarado 117 Dale L. Romans 20/1 4 4West Coast (KY) Mike E. Smith 124 Bob Baffert 8/5 5 5Irap (KY) Mario Gutierrez 122 Doug F. O'Neill 3/1 6 6Talk Logistics (FL) Frankie Pennington 117 Edward Plesa, Jr. 20/1 7 7Game Over (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 117 Jorge Navarro 15/1 8 8Irish War Cry (NJ) Feargal Lynch 122 H. Graham Motion 9/2 9 9Term of Art (KY) Drayden Van Dyke 117 Doug F. O'Neill 20/1 10 10Giuseppe the Great (KY) Luis Saez 117 Nicholas P. Zito 20/1

8:28 p.m.—$100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course

Kaleem Shah's Run Away will make a relatively quick turnaround, as trainer Simon Callaghan still has an eye on the Run Away and Hide colt's future. After a third-place finish as the favorite in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) Sept. 4, Callaghan has been impressed with the colt's energy during training and is hopeful the drop in class will serve as a prep for a possible start in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1).

Entries: Barretts Juvenile S. LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 8 STK

6 1/2f

Dirt

$100,000

2 yo Colts and Geldings

5:28 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Thegloryisallmine (AZ) Brayan Pena 116 Molly J. Pearson 20/1 2 2Crazy Uncle Rick (KY) Edwin A. Maldonado 116 Jeff Bonde 12/1 3 3Run Away (KY) Flavien Prat 123 Simon Callaghan 3/5 4 4Southern Warlord (CA) Austin B. Solis 116 Scott Rollins 10/1 5 5Here Is Happy (OH) Joseph Talamo 118 Craig Anthony Lewis 5/1 6 6Time for Cioppino (CA) Tyler Baze 116 Gary Sherlock 20/1 7 7Smokem (CA) Evin A. Roman 118 Gary Sherlock 7/2

10:11 p.m.—$100,000 Dogwood Stakes at Churchill Downs

Multiple graded stakes winner Farrell will return to racing action for the first time since she competed in the Kentucky Oaks more than four months ago. Farrell came into the Kentucky Oaks on a four-race win streak that included victories in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) and Twinspires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2).

Entries: Dogwood S. Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 9 STK

7f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo Fillies

10:11 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Pinch Hit (KY) Jon Kenton Court 118 Brad H. Cox 15/1 2 2Champagne Problems (KY) Calvin H. Borel 118 Ian R. Wilkes 20/1 3 3Tequilita (KY) Luis Saez 122 Michael R. Matz 4/1 4 4Nineteenth Street (KY) Alonso Quinonez 118 Steve Margolis 20/1 5 5Too Much Tip (KY) Julio A. Garcia 122 Wesley A. Ward 10/1 6 6Minnie Blip (KY) Miguel Mena 118 Albert M. Stall, Jr. 15/1 7 7Cara Blythe (KY) Alex L. Canchari 118 Jack C. Van Berg 20/1 8 8Farrell (KY) Channing Hill 122 Wayne M. Catalano 3/1 9 9Student Body (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 118 Christopher Davis 12/1 10 10No More Babies (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 118 Philip A. Bauer 15/1 11 11My Sweet Stella (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 D. Wayne Lukas 15/1 12 12Jordan's Henny (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 118 Michael A. Tomlinson 12/1 13 13Covenant (KY) Florent Geroux 118 William I. Mott 4/1 14 14Perfect Wife (KY) Chris Landeros 118 Kenneth G. McPeek 20/1

10:18 p.m.—$300,000 Charles Town Oaks (G3) at Charles Town

After she earned the first graded stakes win of her career in the Forward Gal Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Feb. 4, Tequilita stretched out to 1 1/16 miles in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), where she ran second to Salty. The daughter of Union Rags then finished seventh in the Kentucky Oaks over a sloppy racing strip at Churchill Downs and was given a brief freshening before she returned to finish third in the Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Aug. 5.

Entries: Charles Town Oaks (G3) Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races, Saturday, September 23, 2017, Race 12 Grade III

7f

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo Fillies

10:18 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Berned (KY) Feargal Lynch 118 H. Graham Motion 8/1 2 2Astrollinthepark (KY) Alex Cintron 118 J. Larry Jones 15/1 3 3Overture (FL) Jose L. Ortiz 123 William I. Mott 5/1 4 4Stay Fond (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 5 5Tequilita (KY) Luis Saez 123 Michael R. Matz 7/2 6 6Chanel's Legacy (IA) Jose Montano 120 David A. Cannizzo 12/1 7 7R Angel Katelyn (FL) Kendrick Carmouche 118 Gerald S. Bennett 12/1 8 8Munny Spunt (FL) Drayden Van Dyke 123 Doug F. O'Neill 4/1 9 9Sine Wave (KY) Albin Jimenez 118 Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr. 8/1 10 10Downtown Mama (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Linda Rice 6/1 11 11Yorkiepoo Princess (FL) Edwin Gonzalez 118 Edward R. Barker 15/1 12 12Who's the Lady (FL) Jevian Toledo 118 Kathleen O'Connell 12/1 13 13Shimmering Aspen (KY) Steve D. Hamilton 118 Rodney Jenkins 5/1 14 14Stormy Embrace (FL) Wilmer A. Garcia 118 Kathleen O'Connell 15/1

Sunday, Sept. 23

3:36 p.m.—$300,000 Gallant Bloom Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park

Highway Star, a 4-year-old daughter of Girolamo , has hit the board in her last four starts—all graded stakes appearances—and is coming off a narrow head defeat to By the Moon in the Ketel One Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga. She returns to Belmont for the first time since she came in third in the June 10 Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1).

Entries: Gallant Bloom H. (G2) Belmont Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 5 Grade II

6 1/2f

Dirt

$300,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

3:36 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Highway Star (NY) Angel S. Arroyo 121 Rodrigo A. Ubillo 2/1 2 2Friend of Liberty (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 110 Michelle Nevin 20/1 3 3Carina Mia (KY) Javier Castellano 120 Chad C. Brown 8/5 4 4Quezon (NY) Joel Rosario 114 Robert Ribaudo 8/1 5 5Absatootly (NY) Joe Bravo 112 Charlton Baker 15/1 6 6Lucy N Ethel (PA) John R. Velazquez 116 Todd A. Pletcher 3/1

5:13 p.m.—$125,000 John Hettinger stakes at Belmont Park

Fourstar Crook will look to start another impressive run in the turf race for New York-breds. Her second-place finish last time out in the Yaddo Stakes at Saratoga Aug. 25 ended an eight-race win streak that dated back to her maiden-breaking win in October of 2015 at Belmont. During that streak she won four stakes, including the July 4 Dr. James Penny Memorial Stakes (G3T).

Entries: John Hettinger S. Belmont Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 8 STK

1 1/8m

Inner turf

$125,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Fourstar Crook (NY) Javier Castellano 123 Chad C. Brown 8/5 2 2Flipcup (NY) John R. Velazquez 116 William I. Mott 6/1 3 3Bonita Bianca (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 119 Rudy R. Rodriguez 6/1 4 4Bonita Springs (NY) Rajiv Maragh 112 Thomas M. Bush 30/1 5 5Feeling Bossy (NY) Luis Saez 120 James A. Jerkens 10/1 6 6Ack Naughty (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Chad C. Brown 3/1 7 7Jc's Shooting Star (NY) Eric Cancel 116 David G. Donk 30/1 8 8Literata (NY) Rider TBA 123 Rudy R. Rodriguez 5/2 9 9Summersault (NY) Junior Alvarado 123 Mark A. Hennig 4/1 10 10Barrel of Dreams (NY) Joel Rosario 118 Charlton Baker 15/1 11 11Tizzelle (NY) Joe Bravo 116 H. James Bond 12/1

6:21 p.m.—$175,000 Governor's Cup at Remington Park

Keane Thoroughbreds' Texas Chrome makes his return to Remington Park for the first time since his 2016 Oklahoma Derby (G3) score. The seven-time stakes winner went winless in six starts following the Oklahoma Derby—although three were runner-up efforts in grade 3 races—then got back to his winning ways July 22 at Lone Star Park in the Assault Stakes. His last start, however, was a last-place finish—54 1/4 lengths behind winner and fellow Governor's Cup entrant American Dubai—in the Downs At Albuquerque Handicap Aug. 5.

Entries: Governor's Cup S. Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 6 STK

1 1/8m

Dirt

$175,000

3 yo's & up

5:21 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1American Dubai (VA) Ken S. Tohill 125 Rodney C. Richards 2/1 2 2Iron Fist (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 125 Steven M. Asmussen 8/5 3 3Texas Chrome (TX) C.J. McMahon 125 Allen Milligan 5/2 4 4Dan the Go to Man (KY) Iram Vargas Diego 121 Allen Milligan 20/1 5 5Code West (VA) Ramon A. Vazquez 119 Boyd Caster 4/1

7:19 p.m.—$200,000 Remington Park Oaks at Remington Park

Champagne Room, the champion 2-year-old filly of 2016, will make her first start since the Feb. 5 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) with a possible run in the Breeders' Cup in her sights. An ankle chip sent her to the sideline for much of the year, but trainer Peter Eurton has been encouraged how mature—mentally and physically—the Broken Vow filly has been since she returned to training.

Entries: Remington Park Oaks Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 8 STK

1 1/16m

Dirt

$200,000

3 yo Fillies

6:19 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Champagne Room (KY) Mario Gutierrez 116 Peter Eurton 1/1 2 2Babybluesbdancing (IL) Ramon A. Vazquez 118 Terrel Gore 5/2 3 3Torrent (KY) Marlon St. Julien 118 Ron Moquett 9/2 4 4Holiday's Angel (KY) Robby Albarado 116 Chris A. Hartman 15/1 5 5Ever So Clever (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Steven M. Asmussen 7/2

8:16 p.m.—$150,000 David M. Vance Sprint Stakes at Remington Park

Grade 3 winner Ivan Fallunovalot returned from a nearly six-month layoff to win a Remington allowance by 5 3/4 lengths Sept. 2. The Valid Expectations gelding has won his last five races at the Oklahoma City racetrack. He only has one loss in six starts at Remington and he's won the last three editions of the Vance Sprint.

Entries: David M. Vance Sprint S. Remington Park, Sunday, September 24, 2017, Race 10 STK

6f

Dirt

$150,000

3 yo's & up

7:16 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Tanner's Popsicle (KY) C.J. McMahon 118 Allen Milligan 20/1 2 2Candip (KY) Richard E. Eramia 118 Michael A. Tomlinson 15/1 3 3Wilbo (KY) Robby Albarado 122 Chris A. Hartman 7/2 4 4Counterforce (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 122 Steven M. Asmussen 15/1 5 5Choir Director (KY) Ramon A. Vazquez 120 Federico Villafranco 12/1 6 6Medal of Courage (KY) Colby J. Hernandez 118 Karl Broberg 30/1 7 7Wings Locked Up (OK) David Cabrera 122 Clinton C. Stuart 3/1 8 8Ivan Fallunovalot (TX) Luis S. Quinonez 120 W. T. Howard 6/5

8:46 p.m.—$400,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park

Girvin's connections hope he can distance himself from a disappointing Travers run in the Oklahoma Derby. Girvin's Travers effort was particularly puzzling for his camp, considering he was coming off arguably the best race of his life. When he got his nose down to win the July 30 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park, he bested a field that included multiple grade 1 winner Practical Joke, as well as graded stakes winners McCraken, Irish War Cry, and fellow Oklahoma Derby entrant Battle of Midway.