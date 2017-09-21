Lloyds Score With Violence Colt at Keeneland

With their first sale consignment since taking a hiatus from selling horses at public auction, Duncan and DeeDee Lloyd scored the top-priced offering wiht a Violence colt during the Sept. 21 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Offered as Hip 3499 under the banner of the Lloyds' Village View Farm, the colt was purchased by Wave's Bloodstock for $180,000, top price during the 10th session of the 12-day auction in Lexington.

The chestnut colt was produced from the winning City Zip mare All About Allison, who cost the Lloyds $1,000 at the 2012 Keeneland January mixed sale and went on to earn $103,141.

Gabriel Duignan, who signed the ticket on behalf of Wave's Bloodstock, a pinhooking partnership that includes Ciaran Dunne of Wavertree Stables, said the Violence part of the colt's pedigree was a big drawing card.

"Violence looks like he's going to be a helluva sire and he's sold well this week," Duignan said. "That was part of the attraction."

All About Allison is one of two mares the Lloyds maintain at their 75-acre farm near Versailles, Ky.

Duncan Lloyd said he went to see Violence for a possible mating with Biorra, another mare owned by the Lloyds, but that when he saw that the Hill 'n' Dale Farm stallion was built and looked like All About Allison, the decision was made to breed her to the stallion.

"I really loved watching him race and his turn of foot," Lloyd said of Violence. "I went to look at him for my other mare and he and All About Allison looked like brother and sister."

The Lloyds had previously consigned under the Village View name but were away from the sale scene for some 15 years, preferring to race the horses they bred, with Duncan Lloyd training some of them.

They decided to re-enter the sales arena with the Violence colt.

"He was such a nice colt I decided to sell him myself,"Duncan Lloyd said.

On behalf of a client, Village View also sold R Gracie (Hip 3433), a Stay Thirsty filly, for $30,000 during Thursday's session and bought back for $30,000 a Majesticperfection colt (Hip 3533) produced from Biorra, a stakes-placed daughter of Smoke Glacken.