Pure Justice is First Winner for Twinspired

Grade 1-placed stakes winner and freshman sire Twinspired got his first winner Sept. 21 when his daughter Pure Justice broke her maiden by 15 3/4 lengths at Belterra Park.

Greg Justice's Justice Farm bred the gray/roan filly in Ohio out of the Is It True mare Corner Girl, who is a half sister to black-type stakes winners Kathleen L (Pine Bluff) and Timeaday (Birdbirdistheword). Pure Justice is Corner Girl's second foal but her first foal to race.

Owner/trainer R. Gary Patrick acquired Pure Justice for $5,500 out of Justice Farm's consignment at the 2016 Indiana Thoroughbred Owner and Breeder Association fall mixed sale. The filly finished fourth in her debut Aug. 24, came in second in her next start Sept. 7, and then broke her maiden in her third start when she covered six furlongs in 1:12.26.

Twinspired was bred in Kentucky by John Jain, Lawrence Opas, and Frank Sinatra. He sold for $55,000 as a yearling at the Keeneland September sale to Eisaman Equine, which pinhooked him for $140,000 to trainer Mike Maker at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale. Maker trained Twinspired for Alpha Stables, Skychai Racing, and Sand Dollar Stable.

The colt jumped on the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) trail after he finished third in the Vinery Racing Spiral Stakes (G3) and second in Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1). He finished 17th in the Derby field and retired with a 3-6-3 record from 26 starts and earned $353,518.

The son of Harlan's Holiday stands at Poplar Creek Horse Center near Bethel, Ohio, for $2,000.

