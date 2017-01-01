Grade 1 Winner Al's Gal Consigned to Keeneland Nov.

Al's Gal, winner of the 2016 E. P. Taylor Stakes (G1T) at Woodbine, will be offered in foal to leading sire Medaglia d'Oro at Keeneland's 2017 November Breeding Stock Sale. Al's Gal will be consigned to the sale by James B. Keogh (Grovendale), agent.

A model of soundness and durability, Al's Gal won eight of 27 starts and retired with career earnings of $749,775. In the E. P. Taylor, she conquered a field of 12 fillies and mares with a hard-fought win from off the pace.

"She is good-looking, sound and honest," said Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock "She is in foal to Medaglia d'Oro, who has sired five grade 1 winners so far this year. His Keeneland Book 1 average is over $600,000."

A 6-year-old daughter of English Channel , Al's Gal is a full sister to stakes winner Ann of the Dance and a half-sister to Brazilian group 2 winner May Be Now.

"Keeneland is pleased to have the opportunity to offer Al's Gal, a young mare with demonstrated talent and class, in the November Sale," Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. "She will be a highly sought-after addition to any number of major breeding programs."

Keeneland's November sale runs Nov. 7-18.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.