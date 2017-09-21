Fair Grounds Stakes Schedule Worth $6.69 Million

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has announced a stakes schedule with 57 stakes worth more than $6.69 million for the 146th Thoroughbred racing season at the New Orleans oval. Opening day is slated for Nov. 18 and will include four overnight stakes.

The meet's centerpiece, Louisiana Derby Day, which will again include eight stakes worth $2.36 million, will be highlighted by the $1 million TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) on March 24. The $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), the $400,000 New Orleans Handicap (G2) and the $300,000 Muniz Memorial (G2T) will also be run the same day along with four additional undercard stakes.

Leading into the Louisiana Derby, Fair Grounds will also host a pair of major stakes days designed as part of The Road to the Kentucky Derby, beginning with Road to the Derby Kickoff Day on Jan. 13. The $200,000 Lecomte Stakes (G3) will be the first race on the Fair Grounds stakes schedule to offer qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). The grade 3, $125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap on the turf and the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes will complement the afternoon's action alongside three other undercard stakes.

Five weeks later on Feb. 17, the track will host Louisiana Derby Preview Day. The day's highlight will be the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (G2) that will offer qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby and will also include the $200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), the $150,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) and the $150,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T).

Another mainstay on the Fair Grounds stakes schedule, Louisiana Champions Day, will be held on Dec. 9. The day will feature 11 stakes races across varying divisions restricted to Louisiana-breds worth a total of $1.1 million.

Two new overnight stakes races will be held in honor of local mainstays who passed away in 2017. The $50,000 Richard R. Scherer Memorial Overnight Stakes will be held Dec. 2 for fillies and mares at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf, and the Nelson J. Menard Memorial Overnight Stakes will be run at the same distance for older fillies and mares on March 10.

