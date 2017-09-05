Breeders' Cup Announces Public Transportation Plan

Breeders' Cup and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club today announced public transportation service plans for the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships, which will offer complimentary parking and shuttle service from three Park-and-Ride locations in the local area to and from the Del Mar racetrack on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

Due to great demand for the first-ever Breeders' Cup at Del Mar, on-site parking at the racetrack is extremely limited for both days of the Championships and already sold out. Only ticketholders with official PRE-PAID parking credentials may park at Del Mar on Nov. 3-4 - all others will be turned away at the gates and directed to a Park-and-Ride facility.

Working with local organizations and leading transportation agency Transportation Management Services (TMS), Breeders' Cup and Del Mar have established public shuttle service from the following Park-and-Ride locations: Del Mar Horse Park, MiraCosta College in Cardiff, and Kilroy Realty Parking Garage in San Diego. Ticket holders must reserve a complimentary parking pass online prior to the day of the event for one of three Park-and-Ride locations. Parking at each location is available on a first come, first served basis so ticketholders are encouraged to reserve their complimentary parking passes online now at www.BreedersCup.com/transportation.

"The Park-and-Ride program provides Breeders' Cup ticket holders efficient and convenient transportation options to and from Del Mar racetrack for the Championships," said Drew Fleming, Breeders' Cup Senior Vice President, Operations and Development. "We strongly encourage ticket holders to utilize this complimentary program and thank the local Del Mar and San Diego transportation officials who are assisting us in the traffic plans for this year's event."

Breeders' Cup is working with Uber to provide ticket holders another easy and convenient way to get to the World Championships at Del Mar racetrack. Uber will be set up onsite and will have designated entry and exit points off Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Local taxis, cabs and other rideshare services will also be able to drop-off and pick-up guests at the track.

Transportation Plan Highlights:

· Only those with official PRE-PAID parking credentials may park at Del Mar on Nov. 3-4 - all others will be turned away at the gates and directed to a Park-and-Ride facility.

· Park-and-Ride program offers complimentary parking and shuttling to/from Del Mar racetrack from three locations: Del Mar Horse Park, MiraCosta College in Cardiff, and Kilroy Realty Parking Garage in San Diego.

· Drivers entering the Park-and-Ride locations must show a valid event ticket or email confirmation for Will Call at Del Mar racetrack before gaining access to the Park-and- Ride Shuttles.

· Shuttles will run continuously, for both days, departing approximately every 15 minutes.

· Park-and-Ride passes are free, subject to availability and must be reserved in advance at BreedersCup.com/Transportation.

· Uber, taxi, cab and other rideshare services will be available to/from Del Mar racetrack.

PARK-AND-RIDE LOCATIONS:

Breeders' Cup World Championships

Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4

Del Mar Horse Park

Address: 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, CA 92014

*COMPLIMENTARY Reserved parking/shuttling available



MiraCosta College

Address: 3333 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff, CA 92007

*ADA Handicap accessible lot

*COMPLIMENTARY Reserved parking/shuttle available

Kilroy Realty Parking Garage (near Carmel Valley - Off Valley Centre Drive)

Address: 3633 Kilroy Driveway, San Diego, CA 92130

*ADA Handicap accessible lot

*COMPLIMENTARY Reserved parking/shuttle available

For more information about transportation options, including rideshare services, please visit: www.breederscup.com/transportation

2017 BREEDERS' CUP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Friday, November 3 (all times PT):

Park and Ride locations open at 8:30 a.m.; First Shuttles begin at 9:00 a.m.

Last shuttles from Del Mar to Park-and Ride Locations leave at 7:00 p.m.

Gates open at Del Mar at 9:00am; First Post is 11:25 a.m.; Last Post is 5:17 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 (all times PT):

Park and Ride locations open at 7:30 a.m.; First Shuttles begins at 8:00 a.m.

Last shuttles from Del Mar to Park-and Ride Locations leaves at 7:00 p.m.

Gates open at Del Mar at 8:00 a.m.; First Post is 10:10 a.m.; Last Post is 5:35 p.m.

