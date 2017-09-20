Barretts Juvenile Key Prep for Run Away

Kaleem Shah's Run Away will make a relatively quick turnaround Sept. 23 for the $100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course, while trainer Simon Callaghan still has an eye on the Run Away and Hide colt's future.

After a third-place finish as the favorite in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) Sept. 4, Callaghan has been impressed with the colt's energy during training and is hopeful the drop in class for the 6 1/2-furlong Juvenile will serve as a prep for a more significant target.

"We were a bit disappointed (after the Futurity), because we were the favorite going in, but we weren't super deflated," Callaghan said of the Best Pal Stakes (G2) winner. "He's been training super good since that race and we thought we'd try this pretty big drop in (class). He's just been feeling fantastic in the morning."

With a potential start in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) on the horizon, Callaghan opted for a softer spot in the Barretts Juvenile rather than the 1 1/16-mile FrontRunner Stakes (G1) Sept. 30 at Santa Anita Park, at least in part because an easier race, ideally, won't be as taxing on Run Away.

"We certainly wouldn't be against stretching him again, although there's a fairly good chance he's a sprinter," the trainer said. "I wouldn't rule (the Breeders' Cup out). It's going to be really good spacing and if he's going to get the distance, he either will or he won't. I don't think a prep going long will either help him or hinder him. ... It would be nice to win and get some confidence, and look at some other races down the line."

Run Away's résumé towers over the rest of the Barretts Juvenile field, which features only one winner outside of the claiming ranks. After an impressive 2 1/4-length debut victory against California-breds July 21 at Del Mar, Bada Beng Racing, Victor Flores, and Terry Lovingier's Smokem appears to be the clear second choice following back-to-back runner-up efforts against state-bred stakes company by the beach.

The rest of the field includes three maidens—Thegloryisallmine, Time for Cioppino, and unraced Crazy Uncle Rick—and two who graduated for a claiming tag last time out. Southern Warlord won a $50,000-$40,000 claiming event at Los Alamitos Sept. 14 in his third start, while Here Is Happy won his Aug. 31 debut at odds of 32-1 for an $80,000 tag at Del Mar.