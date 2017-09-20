Sept. 20 Session Topper Brings $175,000

A racy gray/roan filly from the first crop of Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms’ Atreides topped the ninth session of the Keeneland September yearling sale. The filly, Hip 3077, brought $175,000 Sept. 20, the first session of Book 5.

Bloodstock agent David Ingordo signed ticket for Martin Anthony.

Bred by Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, she is out of Spooky Minister, a daughter of Deputy Minister, who was purchased by John Sikura’s Hill ‘n’ Dale Bloodstock in 2012 in foal to Candy Ride . Her 2012 foal, also by Candy Ride, is multiple graded stakes-placed Moe Candy. Moe Candy had an important catalog update when he finished third in the July 29 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar.

"He’s got Moe Candy in the family, who’s running for Hronis Racing," Ingordo said. "She’s a beautiful filly by a sire who has some upside. It looks like Deputy Minister is coming back around. She’s a very nice individual with a lot of pedigree."

Spooky Minister has produced an additional pair of stakes-placed runners, including grade 3-placed Holy Candy. Spooky Minister is out of Lunar Spook, winner of the 1993 Ashland Stakes (G1).

Atreides, by Medaglia d'Oro , had three other yearlings sell Wednesday—two fillies for $82,000 and $25,000, and a colt for $61,000 (for an average of $85,750). He stood for $6,500 in 2015.

"I tried to buy one earlier in the day and got outbid. I like him quite a bit. He’s got a license to make a sire," Ingordo said.

Out of multiple grade 1 winner Dream Rush, Atreides won four of five starts for Stonestreet Stables. He won the one-mile Monarchos Stakes by 17 1/2 lengths and the Aventura Handicap by 4 1/2 lengths in 2014 at Gulfstream Park.

As for the Book 5 market, Ingordo said: "It’s just as hard to buy today as it was in Book 1. You just take some zeroes off. It’s very competitive. You have the smaller breeders bringing these horses up here. There are plenty of nice horses. It looks like a bumper crop of yearlings overall, physically. We’re here as long as we have been and there are still nice horses coming up. I’m a degenerate. ... I’m gonna keep looking."

An Indiana-bred colt by Mucho Macho Man near the end of the session sold for $170,000, the top-priced male of the day. A son of Mineshaft went to agent Ben Glass for $165,000 from Lane’s End.