Records Fall at Tattersalls Ireland September

New heights were scaled at this year's Tattersalls Ireland September yearling sale, which saw records fall over two days of strong and determined bidding Sept. 19-20.

The aggregate of €11,451,000 ($13.6 million), the average of €28,556 ($33,982), and median of €23,000 ($27,370) were all record results and represent respective increases of 12%, 14%, and 21% compared with 2016.

The sale-topping Showcasing colt (Hip 219) was sold for a sale record of €230,000 ($273,700) Sept. 19. The top lot on day two, Sept. 20, was a filly by Society Rock (Hip 385) bought by Joe Foley for €160,000 ($190,400), which matched the best price ever for a filly at the September sale.

Her sale was a successful pinhook from last year's inaugural Tattersalls Ireland flat foal and breeding stock sale. Yearling consignor Tally-Ho Stud bought her then for €14,500 ($16,106).

"She is an exquisite filly," said Foley, who purchased her on behalf of Clipper Logistics. "We were keen to buy her. She is out of a tough mare and her granddam was a tough race mare too."

Her dam, Coolminx, was a five-time winner and stakes-placed, while her second dam, Greta D'Argent, was a four-time winner.

Her late sire Society Rock has enjoyed a wonderful season with his first crop of runners, headlined by his group 1 Prix Morny winner Unfortunately, a €24,000 ($28,560) Tattersalls September sale graduate who has recently been purchased by Cheveley Park Stud as a future stallion prospect.

"Strong, frenetic, and vibrant are just some of the terms that begin to encapsulate the description of the trade witnessed here at Tattersalls Ireland over the last two days, and there has been an array of positives to acknowledge at what is the continuously progressive September yearling sale. ..." said managing director Roger Casey. "This year's catalog, despite a decrease in the number of lots, has produced the highest turnover on record and likewise the highest average and median on record. Results speak for themselves and up to last weekend, the September yearling sale was the only sale to have produced a group 1-winning 2-year-old, in Prix Morny winner Unfortunately; not to mention the ever-increasing and unparalleled number of 2-year-olds winning on the track.

"These winners have driven the continuous growth in standard and profile of this sale, and it has now experienced a staggering eight years of consecutive growth reflecting its status as Europe's most progressive yearling sale. There was a huge diversity of buyers at all levels and a stronger panel of U.K. and international buyers than ever before."