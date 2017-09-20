First-Time Pinhooker Hits Book 5 Paydirt

A self-professed "horse fanantic" who decided to take a chance in the horse business hit paydirt Sept. 20, selling a Quality Road yearling for $95,000 that he paid $5,000 privately for last year.

Boston native Tony Cummins bought the colt from Edmund Loder and Tracey Caudill of Watership Equine. The colt, out of the stakes-placed Bold Executive mare On the Podium, was bred by Sienna Farm and was a $1,500 Keeneland November sale weanling.

"I did a little research and I really I liked Quality Road, so I got the horse checked out and the horse looked good, so I took a chance," Cummins said. "Quality Road stands at Lane's End, so I called the farm and luckily they looked at the horse and liked what they saw and they said they'd consign it."

Michael Neatherlin signed the ticket for $95,000 for the colt consigned as Hip 2987.

Cummins became quite attached to his first purchase.

"You worry in case they get hurt, but everything has worked out," he said.

The Irishman, who works for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, also named the colt Father Bryan.

"The horse is named for a very good friend of mine who is a pastor in Boynton Beach, Fla.," the 56-year-old Cummins said. "We've been close for 30 years."

Cummins said he'll return in November to scour the grounds for another weanling.