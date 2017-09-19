Hong Kong to Offer Three Group 1 Races on Single Card

For the first time Hong Kong will stage three spring group 1 features on a single day, the Hong Kong Jockey Club announced Sept. 19.

The group 1 Champions Mile (1,600m) and Chairman's Sprint Prize (1,200m) have been brought forward one week in the calendar, joining the Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1) to form an exciting group 1 triple-header April 29, 2018.

"This adjustment to the schedule unifies these three world-class features under the banner of the Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup race meeting, so creating Hong Kong's own spring festival," said HKJC executive director of racing and business operations Anthony Kelly. "These moves will create one of the most lucrative days of racing in Asia and offer overseas connections a single date at which to target their horses. We are already looking forward to an excellent day of international racing in Hong Kong on the last Sunday of April."

As previously announced, all three races have received prize money increases. The Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2000m) was boosted by HK$4 million to carry a purse of HK$24 million, making it the second-richest race run in Hong Kong. Increases of HK$2 million were applied to both the Champions Mile and Chairman's Sprint Prize, bringing their total prizes to HK$18 million and HK$16 million, respectively.

Free entries for each of the three races close on March 19, 2018. The Jockey Club provides shipping incentives, including the normal costs of return air transport for selected overseas horses for these races, along with travel and accommodations packages for their connections.