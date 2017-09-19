New Plateau: Ami's Mesa Sets Track Record in Masters

After three clear victories at Woodbine, Ami's Mesa found success on the road as well Sept. 18 when she rallied to a one-length victory in the $400,000 Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes (G2) in Erie, Pa.

Earning her fourth straight victory and third straight graded stakes win, Ivan Dalos homebred Ami's Mesa set a track record at Presque Isle Downs, completing Monday's 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares in 1:14.68 on the Tapeta Footings track.

Ami's Mesa, dk b/br, 4/f

Sky Mesa — Victorious Ami, by Victory Gallop Owner: Ivan Dalos

Breeder: Tall Oaks Farm (ON)

Trainer: Josie Carroll

Jockey: Luis Contreras

Pedigree Notes

Sky Mesa stands at Three Chimneys Farm for $15,000 (2017).

In her stakes debut, Ronald Clark's Cavalia led through the first quarter-mile in :22.52 and half-mile in :45.18. Ami's Mesa raced near mid-pack in the field of 12 early then delivered a splendid run in the turn, steadily gaining ground, while racing four wide.

Entering the stretch, Bar of Gold, who entered off a clear victory in the Yaddo Stakes for New York-bred fillies and mares Aug. 25 at Saratoga Race Course, seized the lead from Cavalia, who continued well to the wire for third. Bar of Gold was soon engaged by 8-5 favorite Ami's Mesa, who rallied outside to the clear victory.

Luis Contreras, who made the trip to Pennsylvania after guiding Ami's Mesa during her recent three-race win streak, said he didn't mind giving up some ground in the turn aboard the 4-year-old daughter of Sky Mesa .

"She was really sharp today," Contreras said on the track simulcast after the race. "It looked like she was the best filly in the race, so I just wanted to keep her happy."

Trained by Josie Carroll, Ami's Mesa returned $4.60 to win, $3 to place, and $2.60 to show while second-choice Bar of Gold paid $3 and $3.20. Cavalia, sent off at 41-1, paid $8.40 to show.

The four straight victories for Ami's Mesa began with a June 30 allowance-optional claiming race. That was followed by scores in the Ontario Matron Stakes (G3) and the Seaway Stakes (G3)—all three Woodbine wins came on its Tapeta surface.

Ami's Mesa has won six of nine starts and has earned $531,803.

Bred in Ontario by Dalos' Tall Oaks Farm, Ami's Mesa is out of stakes winner Victorious Ami, by Victory Gallop, who also produced grade 3 winner Ami's Holiday. Ami's Holiday also won the 2014 Breeders' Stakes.