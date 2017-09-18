Glen Hill's Purchases Include $285,000 Orb Filly

Glen Hill Farm's Craig Bernick has been an active player in Books 3 and 4 of the Keeneland September yearling sale, with his purchases topped so far by an Orb filly purchased for $285,000 Sept. 18

Consigned as Hip 2147 by Claiborne Farm, where the 2013 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner stands, the filly foaled Jan. 25, 2016, is out of the stakes-placed Langfuhr mare Maxinkuckee Miss. She was bred in Kentucky by Builder's Mart.

Orb is among the leading first-crop sires of 2017, with one black-type stakes winner to his credit. His has stood for $25,000 since entering stud in 2014.

"She's a big, strong, beautiful filly—clean, with a lot of size to her and she scoped fine, which is a concern with a big horse," said Bernick, noting that agent Donato Lanni picked her out when he was looking at the Claiborne consignment. "I didn't buy her because she's an Orb. I bought her because she's a good filly. The horse (Orb) is off to a good start. It's a good bet he will sire good horses."

Bernick said it was hard to buy early in the Keeneland sale that began Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 23.

"It was hard to buy horses earlier in the week," he said. "Our hope was for the people with money to leave town, but they all had trouble buying horses and it's carried over. I think the market is strong and people adjust to what the prices are. I think good horses always bring more than average horses. It kind of pushes everybody else back."

In addition to the Orb filly, Glen Hill signed the ticket for a Union Rags filly (Hip 1670) at $250,000, an Into Mischief filly (Hip 1470) bought for $130,000, and a Candy Ride filly (Hip 1905) bought for $70,000.