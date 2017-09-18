World Approval Cracks NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Week 34 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll released Sept. 18 shows little change in the top 10 for horses of all ages, except for World Approval sliding in the 10th position after winning the Ricoh Woodbine Mile (G1T) at Woodbine.

Continuing his first-place ranking after winning the Woodward Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Sept. 2 at Saratoga Race Course is Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner (31 first-place votes, 355 points). Arrogate (four first-place votes, 310 points), who dominated the poll the first 29 weeks this year for trainer Bob Baffert and Juddmonte Farms, remains in second after his runner-up finish behind stablemate Collected (ranked third, 227) in the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1). Baffert trains five of the top 10 horses in the poll.

Lady Eli (219) remains in fourth position for Sheep Pond Partners and Chad Brown followed by Stellar Wind (214) in fifth for trainer John Sadler and Hronis Racing.

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, Top 10

Horse, votes (first-place votes)

1. Gun Runner, 355 (31)

2. Arrogate, 310 (4)

3. Collected, 277

4. Lady Eli, 219

5. Stellar Wind, 214

6. Mor Spirit, 107

7. Drefong, 102

8. West Coast, 90 (1)

9. Forever Unbridled, 70

10. World Approval, 55

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes Nov. 6 after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships. The full results for the NTRA weekly Thoroughbred poll can be found on the NTRA website.