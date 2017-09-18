Big Keeneland Yearling Pinhook Return for Imagine...

When trainer John Servis purchased a Malibu Moon colt for $85,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale Sept. 17, the transaction yielded a large profit for Florida-based Imagine...

Consigned by Small Batch Sales, the colt (Hip 1972) was purchased for a mere $3,000 from Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services at last year's Keeneland November yearling sale.

Marne Fauber of Imagine... said she was surprised they were able to the get the colt so inexpensively, noting they were told he was being offered without reserve to disperse a partnership and one of the partners was interested in acquiring the weanling.

"It was a great pinhook," Fauber said. "We were surprised we got the colt so cheap. The partner did not bid, so we were lucky to be there. There was nothing wrong with him. He was a clean colt and he's still a clean colt."

Bred in Maryland by Country Live Farm and Captive Melody LLC, the colt is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Captive Melody, a three-time winner who earned $117,117 and half sister to grade 3 winner Polonius, French stakes winner Witten, and to the dam of grade 2 winner Advice.

From the time of purchase until he was offered at Keeneland, the colt "developed really well. He was very forward. They wanted to put him in Book 2 but we said 'no, we'll put him Book 3' because of what he was bought for," Fauber said.

Fauber said Imagine... offers all its weanling purchases at yearling sales, with those that go unsold entered in 2-year-olds in training sales.

"We have done really well buying horses that were RNA'd or slipped through the cracks," Fauber said, adding that Imagine... was initially a partner with Select Sales in eventual two-time grade 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits.