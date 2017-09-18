Cathryn Sophia, Her Emmynency to Keeneland November

Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Cathryn Sophia and Her Emmynency, winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1T) at Keeneland, have been consigned by Bedouin Bloodstock to Keeneland's 2017 November breeding stock sale, which begins Nov. 7.

Both mares are carrying their first foals by WinStar Farm's Pioneerof the Nile .

Millionaire Cathryn Sophia confirmed her class with a dominating win in the 2016 Kentucky Oaks to establish herself as one of the best female dirt runners of that year. She was sold at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall mixed sale to SF Bloodstock for $1.4 million.

"We dare to dream what this mating can produce," Tom Ryan of SF Bloodstock said. "Physically Pioneerof the Nile and Cathryn Sophia are made for each other. Cathryn Sophia possessed genuine brilliance. She carried her speed all the way to win the Oaks with authority."

A daughter of Street Boss , Cathryn Sophia exploded onto the racing scene as a 2-year-old, winning her first two races by a combined 29 lengths. In her third start, she successfully graduated to graded stakes company, scoring an easy win in the Forward Gal Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. The filly followed that race with a seven-length victory in the Davona Dale Stakes (G2). She ran third in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) before her Oaks victory, and then won once more in the Princess of Sylmar Stakes. She retired with six wins in nine starts and earnings of $1,229,720.

Her Emmynency amassed more than $500,000, earning a hard-fought win over top turf fillies and mares in the 2015 Queen Elizabeth II. She also made an immediate impact on the track, winning three of her first four races and finishing second by a neck in the Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) in her second start. By Successful Appeal, she is out of grade 3 winner Chic Dancer.

"We loved her determination. She pinned her ears and refused to let Miss Temple City past (in the Queen Elizabeth II)," Ryan said. "She is a grade 1 winner on the turf and grade 1-placed as a 2-year-old on the dirt. She is a beautiful, versatile mare for an exceptional sire in Pioneerof the Nile."

Her Emmynency was also sent through the ring at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall sale, where she was an RNA at $1,425,000.

"Keeneland is excited to showcase these two very special mares, both in foal to a top stallion, in November," Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston said. "Cathryn Sophia is a filly classic winner and Her Emmynency is a grade 1 winner here at Keeneland. Both are highly prized offerings sure to attract attention from buyers around the world."

Keeneland's November sale runs Nov. 7-18.