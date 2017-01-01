Woodbine Plans Aftercare Day on Oct. 15

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) announced today that Woodbine Entertainment will host TAA Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2017, coinciding with the grade 1 Pattison Canadian International at Woodbine.

TAA Day will promote the industry initiative of accrediting Thoroughbred aftercare organizations and the importance of aftercare to the Woodbine racing community.

"The health and well-being of the world-class equine athletes that compete at Woodbine racetrack are extremely important to us," said Jonathan Zammit, vice president, Thoroughbred Racing Operations. "We are proud to partner with the TAA and to add our support for Ontario-based affiliate Long Run Thoroughbred Aftercare. TAA is also doing amazing work supporting many aftercare affiliates in Canada and the U.S."

As part of TAA Day, there will be a check presentation from Woodbine to the TAA, a post-race presentation featuring a blanket for the winner with the TAA logo, a TAA information booth on site, and information about the TAA in the race program.

Additionally, horses will wear saddle cloths branded with the TAA logo for a stakes race during the Pattison Canadian International race card.

"We are pleased and honored to partner with Woodbine Entertainment Group," said TAA Operations Consultant Stacie Clark Rogers. "It's wonderful to have such an international race day stage for the TAA and its partners and shareholders."

Patrons who would like to make on-track donations to the TAA will be able to do so that entire weekend, starting on Friday, Oct. 13.

