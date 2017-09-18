Nominations Being Accepted for Pete Pedersen Award

The deadline to nominate a steward for the Racing Officials Accreditation Program (ROAP) 2017 Pete Pedersen Award, which is awarded to stewards who have served the sport of horse racing with distinction, is Oct. 15, 2017.

Named in honor of the longtime outstanding steward and noted journalist Pete Pedersen, the Pedersen Award will be presented at the 44th annual University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program's Global Symposium on Racing and Gaming in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, during the awards' luncheon.

Pedersen worked as a steward in California for 50 years before retiring at the age of 85 in 2005. The Seattle native became the second steward to receive the Eclipse Award of Merit in 2002, and he was given the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award in 2008 for serving the racing industry with integrity, dedication, determination and distinction. Pedersen worked at nearly every track on the West Coast, and his reputation of objectivity and kindness is widely known in the racing industry and beyond.

The five winners of the 2016 Pedersen Award were Jerry Burgess, Michael Corey, Peter Kosiba Jr., Dennis Nevin, and Calvin Rainey.

The criteria used in determining award recipients includes length of service as a steward, special contributions as a steward, participation in industry integrity initiatives, racing public educational programs, mentoring stewards and racing officials, and educational programs for stewards and racing officials.

"Being a steward means acting as the umpire, referee, adjudicator and mediator for the myriad of issues that can arise during a race meet," said Hugh Gallagher, ROAP chairman. "Our ROAP board of directors wants to continue to recognize those dedicated racing stewards who excel in their commitment to integrity and the consistent enforcement of the rules and regulations. We hope the horsemen and women, track management, racing commissions, and racing officials of this great industry will take the time to nominate their deserving stewards for the Pedersen Award."

A special selection committee of five members from ROAP affiliate organizations will determine the recipients: Rick Baedeker (ARCI / California Horse Racing Board), Wendy Davis (University of Arizona), Dan Metzger (Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association), Terry Meyocks (Jockeys' Guild), and Scott Wells (Thoroughbred Racing Associations).

Nominations are due Oct. 15, 2017. Those wishing to make nominations for the award can do so online by going to horseracingofficials.com and clicking on the green Pete Pedersen Award Nomination Form or by contacting Cathy O'Meara, ROAP coordinator, at (859) 224-2702 or contactus@horseracingofficials.com.

