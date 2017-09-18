Violence Leads Freshmen by Average at Keeneland Sale

Hill 'n' Dale Farms' stallion Violence may be second on the BloodHorse's leading first-crop sire list but he owns the title of top Keeneland September sire for his class through the auction's sixth session conducted Sept. 17.

The grade 1-winning son of Medaglia d'Oro has been represented by 24 sold out of 25 offered, for an average of $229,750 and a median of $157,500. His top seller is an $850,000 colt out of black-type stakes winner and stakes producer Melody Lady (by Unbridled's Song). European bloodstock agent Kerri Radcliffe bought the colt, which was bred in Kentucky by Hill 'n' Dale and Stretch Run Ventures.

Melody Lady is the dam of filly Buy Sell Hold, who owns a string of firsts. She is Violence's first starter, first winner, and first black-type stakes winner. She also is her dam's first foal, first winner, and first stakes winner.

The progeny of Claiborne Farm's Orb continue to thrive in the auction market. The son of Malibu Moon is the second-leading freshman sire at the Keeneland September sale with an average of $196,355 and a median of $165,000 for 31 sold out of 38 offered.

Orb also became the only freshman sire to be represented by a seven-figure yearling, when Radcliffe bought Hip 844, a colt out of stakes-placed Tally Ho Dixie, for $1 million. Tally Ho Dixie has produced three winners included black-type stakes winner and graded-placed Kyriaki.

Three other freshman sires have both averages and medians in six-figure territory.

Adena Springs' Point of Entry has the third-leading average of $121,250 and median of $117,500 for four sold out of 10 offered. Ashford Stud's Declaration of War ranks fifth by average ($105,545) for 22 sold out of 37 offered, while Darley's Animal Kingdom ranks sixth by average ($103,857) for seven sold out of 15 offered. Both Declaration of War and Animal Kingdom have $100,000 medians.

Expatriate Take Charge Indy is the fourth-leading sire by average, with five sold of five offered averaging $112,800. His median is $90,000. The son of A.P. Indy entered stud at WinStar Farm and was relocated to KRA Jeju Stud Farm Korea for the 2017 breeding season.

WinStar's freshman sire Overanalyze currently tops the freshman sire standings. He has been represented by two yearlings so far at Keeneland, with his top price bringing $100,000. The son of Dixie Union is represented by 31 cataloged.

Spendthrift Farm's Jimmy Creed , who ranks third on the freshman sire list, has had two of his 20 cataloged yearlings pass through the ring with both returning to their sellers after not meeting the reserve price. His top fall-of-the-hammer price is $160,000.

Ashford's Shanghai Bobby ranks fourth on the leading first-crop sire list and is seventh among his sire peers at the Keeneland September sale with a $74,875 average from eight sold out of 13 offered. His median is $70,000. Shanghai Bobby's top seller so far is a $140,000 filly out of the Unbridled's Song daughter Rhapsody Queen. Kenji Ryotokuji bought the filly out of the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment.

