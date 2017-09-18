Strong Market Continues Through Keeneland Book 3

The market continued to show strength during the Sept. 17 Book 3 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale, headlined by the sale of a half brother to Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2) winner Copper Bullet for $625,000 to Steven W. Young, agent.

Sunday's session-topper, consigned by James M. Herbener Jr., as agent, is from the first crop of Verrazano . Out of the winning Unbridled's Song mare Allegory, the ridgling is from the family of Rood & Riddle Dowager winner Louve Royale (IRE) and European highweights Loup Sauvage and Loup Solitaire.

"I saw quite a few Verrazanos that were good looking horses," said Young, who purchased Hip 1921 on behalf of an undisclosed client. "Verrazano himself could train with basically any horse around. He was an unbelievable horse in many ways and I think he'll be a very good sire.

"This horse is not only a (sibling) to a 2-year-old graded stakes winner at Saratoga, but he's out of an Unbridled's Song mare. He is very, very correct and I think when you deal with Unbridled's Song—whether it's as a sire or a broodmare sire—they need to look how this horse looked. He's got no ceiling on what he might do pedigree wise. He was a Book 1 horse in Book 3."

The ridgling was consigned by James Herbener Jr. as agent for breeder Dell Ridge Farm.

"This is a lovely colt. Had a great walk about him," Herbener Jr. said. "The amazing thing was for how many times we showed him—about 87 times yesterday and I don't know how many times today—he still just had that great walk about him."

Dell Ridge's Des Ryan said he wasn't expecting the ridgling to sell for that much.

"We knew he was a nice horse coming in, but you never expect this much for him," Ryan said. "He's been a really nice horse all summer long. So we had high expectations for him, but this is beyond what we had for him.

On Sunday, the second and final session of Book 3, Keeneland sold 245 yearlings for $26,875,500, for an average of $109,696 and a median of $80,000. With 111 horses not meeting their reserves, the RNA rate was 31.18%.

Cumulatively, Keeneland has sold 1,179 yearlings for $254,913,000, for an average of $216,211 and a median of $150,000.

"Book 3 went very well," Keeneland director of sales operations Geoffrey Russell said. "It was nice to have a big-priced horse today. Overall, the comments from both consignors and buyers were that the good horses sold very well and the buyers complained that they were hard to buy. So that's a positive note."

Oussama Aboughgazale's International Equities Holding paid $500,000 for a colt from the first crop of champion Will Take Charge to be the second highest price of the session. A Distorted Humor and Curlin colt sold for $450,000 each to be the day's third-highest priced yearlings.

The session's leading consignor, Taylor Made Sales Agency, sold 27 yearlings for $2,520,000.

The September Sale continues through Sept. 23, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The entire sale is streamed live at Keeneland.com.