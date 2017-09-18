Stardoza Becomes Data Link's First Black-type Winner

Claiborne Farm's freshman sire Data Link had his first black-type stakes winner Sept. 17, when his daughter Stardoza won the Mrs. Henry D. Paxson Memorial Stakes at Presque Isle Downs.

The filly, out of the Gulch mare Lovely Reward, was bred in Pennsylvania by Two Sisters' Farm. Lovely Reward has produced five winners from as many foals of racing age. Stardoza is also her dam's first black-type winner.

Trainer Tim Girten acquired Stardoza for $14,000 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale through the Brookdale Sales consignment. The filly, raced by Girten and Muirfield Farm, has finished out of the money only once in first five starts, all at Presque Isle Downs. She broke her maiden in her third start Aug. 8 after finishing second in her first two starts. Stardoza has now earned $89,320.

Data Link is a multiple graded stakes-winning son of Claiborne's top international sire War Front , out of the stakes winner Database (Known Fact).

Bred and raced by Stuart S. Janney III, Data Link also won at 2, but didn't hit his best stride until 4 when he won three graded stakes, including the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes (G1T), Monmouth Stakes (G2T), and the Citation Handicap (G2T). At 5 he took the Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) and finished second in the 2013 Maker's 46 Mile to eventual Horse of the Year Wise Dan. Data Link won or placed in seven graded stakes overall, and banked $831,335 upon retirement. He stood for $7,500 this year.