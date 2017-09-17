Remembering Penny Chenery

"Penny Chenery was a true pioneer in our sport and, on behalf of the women and men of the New York Racing Association, we mourn her loss and offer our condolences to the Chenery family. Belmont Park is where champions are crowned and there was no greater champion for women in racing than Penny Chenery. We look forward to honoring her memory and celebrating the life and legacy of a woman so important to the fabric of racing in New York."— Chris Kay, New York Racing Association president and CEO

"Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby family join all in Thoroughbred racing in mourning the passing of Penny Chenery. Fans embraced her as the owner of Secretariat, her legendary Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown winner and American sports icon, along with her ongoing role as the protector of his legacy and lifelong supporter of causes that promote the health and welfare of retired Thoroughbreds. We at Churchill Downs also fondly recall her 1972 Kentucky Derby victory with Riva Ridge and other occasions when horses carried her famed blue-and-white blocked silks in races beneath our Twin Spires. Mrs. Chenery's wonderful life had a deep and lasting impact on all in Thoroughbred racing and to countless individuals beyond our industry. If anyone ever deserved the title "First Lady of American Racing," it was Penny Chenery, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and all who loved her." — Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack

"Keeneland joins the Thoroughbred community worldwide in mourning the passing of Penny Chener. Mrs. Chenery exemplified the very best of our sport, serving as one of its most beloved and passionate ambassadors. She was a generous owner, tirelessly sharing the legacy of her great Triple Crown winner, Secretariat, with generations of fans that extended far beyond racing. Keeneland is honored to have played a role in the movie Secretariat, and to remember her 1972 Blue Grass Stakes winner Riva Ridge. We are thankful for her extraordinary contributions to racing, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends." — Bill Thomason, Keeneland president and CEO

"Whether as the owner of Secretariat, the brilliant Triple Crown champion she campaigned nearly a half-century ago, or as a leader and ambassador for the sport she loved, Penny Chenery led an extraordinary life that touched Thoroughbred racing fans and others in a unique and personal way. Thankfully, her legacy will live on for many generations to come." — Alex Waldrop, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association

"Penny Chenery was a beloved icon of Thoroughbred racing. We are honored by the support she has shown the Kentucky Derby Museum, the continued devotion of our visitors to 1972 Kentucky Derby winner Riva Ridge and 1973 Triple Crown champion Secretariat and the ongoing privilege of keeping her legacy and contributions alive within our walls and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time." — Patrick Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum president & CEO

“New York’s horsemen are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Penny Chenery. I had the great pleasure of meeting Mrs. Chenery on many occasions, and, throughout her life, she was the intelligent, gracious and classy lady we came to know during Secretariat’s Triple Crown run. Her passion for racing and for the horses she loved were unequalled. She was a treasure for our sport, one who will be impossible to replace.” — Rick Violette Jr., president of the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association