First Winners for Duke of Mischief, Despite the Odds

Duke of Mischief , who banked more than $1.9 million over a 30-race career, picked up his first winner as a stallion when Mr. G T used a five-wide move under apprentice jockey Nicky Figueroa in a maiden claiming race at Gulfstream Park, to win by a head Sept. 17.

Owned by Establo Heluce and trained by Alexis Lopez, Mr. G T won the six-furlong race over the main track in a time of 1:14.05 at odds of 5-2.

Bred by Mary Haire in Florida, Mr. G T is out of the Peace Rules mare Mostly Elvis. He was purchased for $3,500 at the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Sales August yearling sale by Hector Gonzales out of the Hare Hill Farm consignment. The victory brought his earnings to $14,090 from three starts.

Duke of Mischief won the 2010 Oaklawn Handicap (G2) and captured three grade 3 races. Trained by co-owner David Fawkes, the chestnut son of Graeme Hall was also campaigned by Alex and JoAnn Lieblong, and Marilyn McMaster. McMaster bred the stallion in Florida.

Duke of Mischief stood the 2017 season at Northwest Stud in Florida for $2,000.

Another sire whose progeny earned a first victory Sunday was Despite the Odds, whose 2-year-old gelding Fenton's Four led at every call in a five-furlong race over the Laurel Park main track facing maidens in for a tag of $32,000 to $40,000.

The Claudio Gonzalez trainee won the maiden claiming race by two lengths at even money.

Fenton's Four set fractions of :22.66 and :46.13 through a half-mile, crossing the wire in a final time of :58.58.

Owned by BB Horses and MCA Racing Stable, the bay gelding was bred by Legacy Farm and R. Larry Johnson in Maryland. He was purchased for $4,500 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic yearling sale by Robert Labanca from consignor Becky Davis. The victory brought his earnings to $47,631 and improved his record to 1-2-1.

Despite the Odds (Speightstown ) won four races from 19 starts for earnings of $261,429. He captured the 2009 Hill Prince Stakes (G3) over a sloppy track at Belmont Park for trainer Michael Trombetta. Campaigned by R. Larry Johnson, Gerry Dilger, and TYB Stable, he was purchased by Johnson for $300,000 at the 2008 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-old sale out of the Scanlon Training Center consignment. He was bred by Walton Breeders in Kentucky.

Despite the Odds stood the 2017 season for $1,500 at Heritage Stallions in Maryland.